BASIC Recognized by WEX Inc. for Outstanding Achievements

PORTAGE, Mich., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, BASIC has been recognized by WEX Inc. with a 2018 Partner Excellence Award for outstanding business achievements. BASIC received the award for Solution Visionary at WEX SPARK Health 2019, the annual WEX Health Partner gathering, hosting more than 1,000 attendees in Miami Beach, Florida.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition. For the past 30 years, BASIC has been committed to delivering industry-leading HR solutions to employers nationwide," says Rob Hayes, President & CEO of BASIC. "We are dedicated to growing our core HR Services and accelerating our commitment to develop state of the art technology that meets the needs of our clients for years to come."

There are more than 600 organizations that partner with WEX Health. The Solution Visionary Award is one of 14 Partner Excellence Awards presented, including: Growth Excellence, Evangelist, Innovator, Market Maker, Sales Excellence, Service Excellence, Solution Visionary, Leadership, New Partner of the Year, COBRA Partner of the Year, Billing Platform Partner of the Year, Technology Solutions Partner of the Year, CDH Platform Partner of the Year, and Partner of the Year.

The Excellence Awards, established in 2008, are presented annually to recognize organizations that have achieved extraordinary notable accomplishments in 2018.

About BASIC

Established in 1987, BASIC is one of the first and largest FSA and COBRA administrators in the nation. BASIC offers a full suite of HR, Benefit, Compliance, Payroll and Leave Management solutions for more than 18,000 employers of all sizes and in all 50 states. Paired with their experienced staff, BASIC's proprietary software and services provides a one-stop shop that helps employers to provide exceptional service for employees, control costs, manage risk, and maintain flexibility.

For more information about BASIC visit us a www.basiconline.com.

SOURCE BASIC

Related Links

www.basiconline.com

