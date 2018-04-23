Basic Stroke Emergency Support (BSES) Now Available

"It all started when we were running a mock stroke code and the patient walked to the ER registration desk, obviously having a stroke, and the registrar continued through all the steps of registration until a nurse who was walking by identified the symptoms of stroke and quickly got him in," said BSES Committee Chair Dr. Ameer Hassan. "We wanted to create a simple and interactive course that could be used to educate all of our hospital staff, nurses, EMS/EMT, and physicians about the signs and symptoms of stroke and how to improve patient outcomes; then when we started development of the course we decided this should also include the general public, similar to courses such as Basic Life Support. SVIN has produced a great educational tool that will continue to be fresh, interactive, and worth every minute and every penny."

According to Dr. Raul Nogueira, Immediate Past-President, SVIN, "The several recent developments in the treatment of stroke highlight the critical need for better education of the population as well as the broader healthcare community about the early management of stroke. SVIN has proudly embraced this mission through the BSES program. It is our hope that at the community at large will incorporate the concept of "brain attack" very much as it did with its analogous "heart attack."

The course is available at https://education.svin.org/. Contact SVIN to learn more about this new educational offering and how you can help increase the stroke treatment network!

