Basics Brand Pair of Thieves Scores a Partnership with Spikeball for Upcoming Tour

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular apparel brand Pair of Thieves is teaming up with the celebrated rising brand Spikeball for their 2021 roundnet tournament season. The LA-based basics company will be sponsoring Spikeball's upcoming professional tour series, which consists of regional and national events throughout the country, as well as a 10-event match tour topped off with a championship event in October.

Throughout the tournament, Pair of Thieves will be engaging with the Spikeball fans and players at select locations providing top-notch brand activations, including mini competitions throughout the tournaments like 'fastest serve' and 'most accurate spike,' a fun photo wall to share on social and a chance for players to interact with their Ready for Everything products.

"This was a natural fit for us." said Pair of Thieves founder Alan Stuart. "Pair of Thieves is the fastest growing brand in its category, expected to reach $100 million in sales this year, and Spikeball's popularity has grown immeasurably throughout the past few years with over 20 million global players," he said. ESPN's coverage of the Spikeball College Championships was watched by over 1.5 million viewers in 2019, with viewership expected to grow this year. The 2021 Spikeball tournament sponsored by Pair of Thieves starts on May 22nd in Auburndale, Florida, with matches being played throughout the summer and early Fall. The national championship event is set for October 2nd in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

"We're proud to partner with a brand like Pair of Thieves. Not only do they make great products, they're giving back through their Purchase with Purpose program. It's similar to how we at Spikeball donate sets and make financial contributions to groups and causes that we support. I'm looking forward to seeing where this relationship takes us," said Chris Ruder, Spikeball CEO.

For more information, visit pairofthieves.com.

About Pair of Thieves

LA-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs, but are made of high tech quality fabrics with engineered fit for complete comfort. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website. https://pairofthieves.com/

Instagram: @pairofthieves

About Spikeball

Spikeball Inc is building a community around the next great global sport. We launched in 2008 with no real clue about starting a business yet here we are with 4+ million players (all over the world!), 40 full-time employees, and countless tournaments every year. We've received tons of love from Shark Tank, Casey Neistat, Dude Perfect, The Today Show, Inc Magazine, and countless professional athletes and celebrities.

SOURCE Pair of Thieves