Basil Hayden's® Annual 10 Year Bourbon Returns

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon continues to tout unique and approachable characteristics that can be enjoyed by both longtime fans and those new to the whiskey space. Bottled at 80 proof, Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon features the high-rye recipe Basil Hayden's has been known for with a notable age statement. After aging in American Oak barrels for 10 years, the resulting whiskey has a distinctive, yet sippable flavor profile.

"Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon is a truly unique expression that offers the perfect blend of our whiskey's trademark spice, balanced with a caramel sweetness and oak as a result of the extra aging in American Oak Barrels," said Jon Marks, Brand Director for Small Batch Whiskey at Beam Suntory. "This annual release offers something special for our fans to share with family and friends as they gather in a socially safe way."

Best enjoyed neat, with a drop of water, or on the rocks, Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon features the following characteristics:

Proof: 80

80 Color: Golden Amber

Aroma: Big oak, hints of char, vanilla and rye

Big oak, hints of char, vanilla and rye Taste: Oak balanced by caramel sweetness and rye spice

Oak balanced by caramel sweetness and rye spice Finish: Lightly smoky with a hint of char

This bourbon is now available nationwide in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Basil Hayden's 10 Year Bourbon visit www.basilhaydens.com or contact [email protected].

About Basil Hayden's®

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden's introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. The distinctive flavor of Basil Hayden's Bourbon was originally inspired by Meredith Basil Hayden Sr. who moved to Kentucky from Maryland and began distilling bourbon with a higher percentage of rye in 1792. Wanting to embody this similar high-rye mash bill, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer the same approachable taste profile, aimed at welcoming new drinkers into whiskey. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden's Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years, specifically exploring the unique taste profile of rye. These intriguing offerings have included the 2017 limited-edition release of Basil Hayden's Rye Whiskey, the 2017 permanent addition of Basil Hayden's Dark Rye, the 2018 limited-edition release of Basil Hayden's Two by Two Rye™, the 2019 limited-edition release of Basil Hayden's Caribbean Reserve Rye™ and the 2020 limited-edition release of Basil Hayden's 10 Year Rye Whiskey.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Basil Hayden's® 10 Year Bourbon, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Kentucky Springs Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

