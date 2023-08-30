Basil Leaves Market is set to grow by USD 394.4 Million between 2022 to 2027 | The increasing awareness about the medicinal benefits of basil leaves drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The basil leaves market is set to grow by USD 349.4 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.34%, according to Technavio Research Reports. The increasing demand for fresh and organic basil leaves is a significant driver behind the growth of the basil leaves market. This demand is based on the growing emphasis on health and wellness, coupled with rising awareness of the benefits of organic food and a growing interest in culinary exploration. The health-conscious trend and the perceived antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of basil leaves are encouraging consumers to incorporate them into their diets, contributing to the market expansion. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size 2023-2027 - Request a PDF Report Sample

The basil leaves market is segmented by type (basil leaves, basil paste, and dried leaves), end-user industries (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). This segmentation approach allows for a comprehensive analysis of the market's diverse offerings and its presence across various regions and sectors.

The regional analysis reveals significant growth opportunities for the basil leaves market. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to contribute significantly to global market growth, driven by increasing awareness of health benefits and sustainability. Europe has also witnessed rising demand for organic basil leaves, particularly in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Bay Branch Farm

Dosner Organic Farms

Earthy Bliss Pvt. Ltd

Fresh India Organics LLP

Good Eggs Inc.

Green Valley Garden Centre

GreenDNA India Pvt. Ltd.

Herbal Haven

Jaycee Organics LLP

McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm

Mountain Rose Herbs

Mountain Valley Growers Inc.

Rebel Herbs Inc.

Rocket Farms Inc.

Sunantha Organic Farm Pvt Ltd.

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

True Leaf Farms Pvt Ltd.

Williamson Wines

Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd.

ZECRYNE LLP

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User Industries

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

