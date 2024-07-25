Basilico Ristorante Italiano Continues Its Culinary Journey Through Italy with New Tasting Menus

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of our regional tasting menu series, Basilico Ristorante Italiano is thrilled to announce the continuation of this culinary voyage with two new, meticulously crafted regional tasting menus. From the heart of Tuscany to the sun-kissed shores of Sicily, Chef Francesco Di Caudo invites gourmands and food enthusiasts alike to savor the essence of Italy in Southwest Las Vegas. These exclusive menus are a gastronomic experience unparalleled in the city.

"We're excited to offer our guests a continued opportunity to explore Italy through our menus," says Chef Di Caudo. "Each dish is crafted with the finest ingredients and utmost care, providing a unique dining experience that can only be found at Basilico."

Explore the Flavors of Tuscany: Toscana Menu (July 31 – August 11, 2024)

Embark on a flavorful odyssey through Tuscany, where rustic elegance meets modern finesse:

First Course:

Fettunta: Kick off with a luxurious combination of veal tips, mushrooms, bone marrow, lardo, and focaccia toast.

Tonno Carpaccio: Delight in the refreshing blend of tomato, red onion, capers, and extra virgin olive oil.

Second Course:

Maremmani & Pici: Indulge in spinach and ricotta ravioli drizzled with brown butter and sage, followed by hearty sausage and porcini ragu atop twisted pasta.

Third Course:

Guancia Di Maiale: Relish the succulent seared pork cheek terrine, complemented by Castelluccio lentils and baby kale.

Fourth Course:

Pignolata Senese: Conclude with a pine nut cake, accompanied by burnt honey pastry cream.

Priced at $59 per person, the Toscana menu offers a delectable journey through Tuscany's renowned culinary landscape.

Dive into Sicilian Splendor: Sicilia Menu (August 14 – August 25, 2024)

Celebrate the bold and vibrant flavors of Sicily with this exquisite four-course experience:

First Course:

Tonno Tartare: Begin with yellowfin tuna, enhanced by tomato relish, olive powder, fried capers, and lemon gel.

Eggplant Parmigiana: Enjoy a refined take on a classic, featuring mozzarella mousse, tomato coulis, and basil pesto.

Second Course:

Busiate Trapanesi & Rigatoni: Savor long twisted pasta with swordfish in Romesco sauce, followed by rigatoni paired with lamb ragu, pistachio, and ricotta salata.

Third Course:

Pollo Marsala : Delight in chicken roulade served with mushrooms, corn, and farro.

Fourth Course

Cannolo: Finish with a traditional cannolo filled with sheep milk ricotta, almond sorbet, and prickly pear sauce.

At $59 per person, the Sicilia menu encapsulates the vibrant culinary spirit of Sicily.

Chef Francesco Di Caudo's regional tasting menus are more than just meals; they are curated experiences that transport diners to the picturesque landscapes and culinary traditions of Italy. This continuation of our tasting menu series is a testament to Chef Di Caudo's passion for authentic Italian cuisine, bringing together traditional flavors with contemporary elegance.

