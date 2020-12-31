Basilio Cruz's new book Allá en los Tumbos Nací..., a gripping recollection of the author's family and personal lives that bear poignancy and immemorial wisdom

Basilio said this about his book: "In these daring and anecdotal pages I decided to write with the many mistakes of a beginner, there are more questions than answers and many unfinished data—an aspect he left as a task for later generations with a family link with the Cruz family.

Memories of people who existed are the ones who have really dictated these words, revelations, and images of those old places that my memory keeps; but the devastating passage of time has physically erased them from their place where I met them. Humorous passages and happy or sad events reveal how the life of this family passed. Vivid events add to the book of the history of a country that to this day remain in my memory, static and immovable—Cuba.

Reference of plants, landscapes, and sites have already disappeared; and future generations will not know.

In these pages, the author's circle of friends and family he cultivated from an early age as well as those who emerged in adulthood are not forgotten. The poetic insinuations and philosophical reflections of the writer are not lacking either. As a culmination, a genealogical tree has been left open to research and awaiting the incorporation of future elements."

Published by Page Publishing, Basilio Cruz's new book Allá en los Tumbos Nací... recounts the awe-inspiring circumstances in the author's life and heritage that reveal captivating memories that tug the heart and mind.

Consumers who wish to learn about a life lived in unequivocal grace and sentimentality through each generation can purchase Allá en los Tumbos Nací... in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

