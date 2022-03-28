Basin, Bowl and Cup Market to Surpass US$ 1,300 Mn Amid Growing Risks of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), Fact.MR Report

Basin, Bowl and Cup Market in Asia Pacific to Exhibit Staggering Growth at a CAGR of 20% during 2022-2032

In the latest report on global basin, bowl, and cup market, Fact.MR offers historical outlook and forecast data to offer insights into the factors influencing the growth in the market. It also provides analysis of trends, threats, and opportunities affecting basin, bowl, and cups sales across various segments including type, material type, end-user, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global basin, bowl and cup market was valued at around US$ 212.6 Mn in 2021. The overall sales of basin, bowl and cup are estimated to reach US$ 248.6 Mn in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, the market is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2022 and 2032.

The consumption of basin, bowl and cup is set to grow among geriatric population. Their application will soar especially for the purpose of offering elderly care. Thus, the demand for basin, bowl, and cups significantly surged as hospitalizations soared during COVID-19 outbreak.

Against this backdrop, the market is set to gain from the increasing government expenditure on healthcare in countries such as the U.S., U.K., India., and others.

Furthermore, the growing investments by governments to improve medical tourism and expand medical infrastructure will present conducive environment for the basin, bowl, and cup market growth.

Surging demand for reusable or disposable products to reduce the risks of contamination is projected to create new avenues for the growth in the market.

Also, increasing demand for advanced and improved patient care systems or products across various healthcare facilities in economies, such as China, India, the U.S., and the U.K. is bolstering the market.

Rising need for medicine consumption and sample collection in healthcare institutions, laboratories, and other end users is estimated to drive the market.

Besides this, the increasing demand for consumption of defined dosage of medicines is projected to surge the demand for medicine cups. This, in turn, will propel growth in the market.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 212.6 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 248.6 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1,300 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 18.6%

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is estimated to lead the global basin, bowl and cup market, registering growth at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Based on type, the cup segment is expected to dominate the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032.

In terms of material type, the stainless steel segment is projected to hold a maximum share of over 40% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at 20% CAGR until 2032.

is expected to register growth at 20% CAGR until 2032. By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment held a maximum share of nearly 35% in 2021.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for the maintenance of hygiene and appeal in medical facilities is projected to increase the sales of basin, bowls and cups in the healthcare sector.

Increasing production of new drugs to offer novel treatment for chronic diseases is likely to drive the demand in the coming years.

Restraints:

Growing preference for disposable medical supplies is anticipated to limit the sales of basin, bowl and cup.

Concerns regarding disposal and availability of raw materials are likely to restrain the demand in the coming years.

High chances of spreading of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will further impede the growth in the basin, bowl and cup market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players dominating the global basin, bowl and cup market are focusing on improving their production processes to expand their business in the coming years. They are also entering into mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Apart from this, the companies are concentrating on making technological advancements in order to boost their business in the healthcare sector.

For instance,

January 2020 : LLC Farmmash introduced the "SD15 Dosing Cup". It is designed with a child resistance cover and a capacity of hold 20 to 25 ml.

: LLC Farmmash introduced the "SD15 Dosing Cup". It is designed with a child resistance cover and a capacity of hold 20 to 25 ml. July 2021 : H&T Manufacturing Ltd. acquired Novelex AG with a vision of becoming the most reliable and customer focused producer of drug delivery devices across world.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Narang Medical Limited

Cardinal Health

Medegen Medical Products

GPC Medical Ltd.

DESCO Medical India

IndoSurgicals Private Limited

Advin Health Care

Key Surgical

Med-Vet International

Medtronic

More Valuable Insights on Basin, Bowl and Cup Market

Fact.MR, in its latest report, offers a 360-degree view of the market analysis on the global basin, bowl and cup market, covering unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also offers insights into the key factors promoting the growth of the basin, bowl and cup market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Basin

Bowl

Cup

By End-User:

Homecare Settings

Long-term Care Facilities

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End-Users

By Material Type:

Plastic (Polypropylene)

Stainless steel

Other Material Types

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Basin, Bowl and Cup Market Report

What is the expected growth rate of global basin, bowl and cup market during 2022-2032?

What is the estimated market revenue of basin, bowl and cup market in 2022?

Which are the factors impeding growth of the global basin, bowl and cup market?

Which are critical factors driving the growth in the global basin, bowl and cup market?

Who are the key players operating in the global basin, bowl and cup market?

What is expected market value of global basin, bowl and cup market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Trends: Overall sales of specialty medical chairs market are projected to increase owing to the growing geriatric population across the globe. In addition to this, the growing demand for advanced and fully automated medical chairs will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Capsulorhexis Forceps Market Forecast: Growing demand to reduce the complications related to surgical procedures and injury to the corneal endothelium will bolster the growth in the market. Also, the increasing prevalence of cataract surgery is projected to the adoption of capsulorhexis forceps in the coming years.

Empty IV Bags Market Growth: Use of empty IV bags for the prevention of dehydration and maintenance of blood pressure is likely to create immense growth prospects for the market. In addition to this, the growing incidence of malnutrition is surging the demand for nutrients and medicines. This is projected to increase the sales of empty IV bags.

