Basin Water Resources LLC Responds to Saltwater Crisis, Providing Mobile Reverse Osmosis Systems to Plaquemines Parish

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basin Water Resources LLC (BWR), a leading provider of innovative water solutions, announces its commitment to addressing the saltwater crisis in Plaquemines Parish. In response to the urgent need for freshwater, Basin Water Resources LLC is proud to deploy state-of-the-art mobile reverse osmosis systems capable of producing up to 1 million gallons per day (MGD) of clean, potable water.

The saltwater crisis in Plaquemines Parish has posed significant challenges to the local community and its access to safe drinking water. BWR recognizes the importance of immediate action to mitigate the impact of this crisis and is dedicated to supporting the community through this critical time.

Key highlights of Basin Water Resources LLC's initiative:

1 Million Gallons per Day Production Capacity: BWR's mobile reverse osmosis systems are equipped to generate up to 1 MGD of fresh water, providing a substantial and immediate supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Plaquemines Parish . Advanced Water Purification Technology: The deployed reverse osmosis systems utilize proven technology to remove salt and impurities from saline water sources, ensuring the production of safe and reliable drinking water. Rapid Response: BWR is working in close collaboration with local authorities and emergency response teams to swiftly deploy these mobile systems to the areas most affected by the saltwater intrusion. Commitment to Sustainability: While addressing the immediate water crisis, BWR remains dedicated to sustainability and environmental responsibility, ensuring that its operations have a minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem and globally. This mobile system provides the same amount of clean drinking water as up to 8 million water bottles per day.

Along with our partners in Louisiana, Brett Ragon, President of BWR, and Sam Floyd, Director of Business Development at BWR, have spearheaded the initiative to provide a turn-key solution. Brett expressed his commitment to the cause: "We understand the severity of the saltwater crisis in Plaquemines Parish and the impact it has on the lives of the community members. We stand together with the people of Plaquemines Parish during this difficult time."

BWR efforts to supply clean, potable water to Plaquemines Parish are a testament to its dedication to water resource management and community support.

BWR is honored to play a continued role in addressing emergency water needs during natural disasters in Louisiana. BWR provided similar support during Winter Storm Uri in Lake Charles, LA and to Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida.

About Basin Water Resources LLC:

Headquartered in Houston, TX Basin Water Resources (BWR) builds on a rich tradition of commitment to providing premium services at a great value to our customers. BWR is a premium provider of turnkey water treatment solutions to the Municipal, Power, Mining, HPI, CPI, NGL, Food Processing, and Semiconductor Industries. Each project is customized by our multidisciplinary team to meet your specific needs. We offer equipment, products and services in support for water processing from 50 to 2500 gpm. Our core services are listed below:

1. Design and Manufacture of Water Filtration & Water Purification Systems

2. Mobile Water Systems - Bag/Cartridge Filtration, MMF, UF, NF, RO, and DI

3. Operations & Maintenance Services

