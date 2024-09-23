BASIS Chandler Receives 2024 National Blue Ribbon School Award

The U.S. Department of Education recognized BASIS Chandler as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2024, BASIS Chandler was announced as a recipient of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon School award. This prestigious recognition, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, highlights schools that excel in academic performance. BASIS Chandler is one of only four Arizona high schools to win this year's award.

BASIS Chandler serves grades 5–12 in Chandler, Arizona.

"This award is a testament to the remarkable achievements of our students and educators," says Matthew FritzMiller, Head of School at BASIS Chandler. "The dedication and ingenuity shown every day by our students, teachers, and staff is what makes our campus such an incredible place."

BASIS Chandler is a tuition-free public charter school serving grades 5–12 in Chandler, Arizona. Part of the acclaimed BASIS Charter Schools network, BASIS Chandler provides students with an accelerated STEM and liberal arts education that prepares them to achieve at globally competitive levels. The curriculum at BASIS Chandler goes beyond traditional middle school and high school standards, with students often taking 11 to 12 AP Exams prior to graduation.

BASIS Chandler also offers comprehensive college counseling services to its high school students, preparing students for the competitive college admissions process. BASIS Chandler graduates earn an average of over $100,000 in merit-based scholarships and go on to attend some of the most prestigious colleges in the country, such as Cornell University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, and Stanford University.

Earlier this year, BASIS Chandler earned exceptional rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The school was ranked as the #3 STEM High School in the U.S., the #7 Phoenix, AZ Metro Area High School, the #11 Arizona High School, the #18 Charter High School in the U.S., and the #84 High School in the U.S.

"BASIS Chandler has been achieving excellent outcomes since opening in 2011," says Carolyn McGarvey, CEO of BASIS Ed Arizona. "This school truly exemplifies our network's commitment to educational excellence and student success. Congratulations to the students, teachers, staff, and families of BASIS Chandler for this well-deserved honor!"

BASIS Chandler was one of 356 schools from across the country that received the 2024 National Blue Ribbon School award. "The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation's students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Every year, the U.S. The Department of Education evaluates National Blue Ribbon School nominees on factors such as student performance data, student subgroup performance, and graduation rates. Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

BASIS Chandler was recognized in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category. This designation is given to schools that are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessment or nationally normed tests.

BASIS Chandler will receive a National Blue Ribbon School award flag to be displayed in the school entryway. School leaders will also be attending an award ceremony held in Washington, D.C. this November.

For more information on BASIS Chandler—including information on how to apply for the 2025–26 school year—visit enrollBASIS.com/chandler .

