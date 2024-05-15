Basis Cloud Solutions, a leading CloudTech expands Global Solution Partnership with EPI-USE Labs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis Cloud Solutions (BCS), a leader in SAP cloud technology management, migration, and optimization, alongside EPI-USE Labs, a recognized leader in SAP-focused test data management, security and IP Leveraged Services, proudly announces the expansion of their partnership from the EMEA region into the Americas and global market.

The partnership brings to market, the combined offering of BCS's Symphony™ solution with EPI-USE Labs' Data Sync Manager™. Fully SAP and Rise Certified, this unique product offering delivers comprehensive end-to-end automation and orchestration for SAP migrations, day-2-operations, system copies, and refreshes with unparalleled performance, storage reduction and data scrambling capabilities.

The collective approach automates, streamlines and eliminates all manual tasks and processes currently used by Basis and Technical teams supporting operational and project requirements. Performing system and client copies in a fully orchestrated manner reduces downtime, improves productivity and ensures seamless migrations faster and at reduced resource cost.

Uniting Visions for SAP Innovation

"True automation, eliminating the extraneous pre and post-processing tasks involved in system copies and refreshes, has been a frequent ask from our customer base. We are excited to work with BCS supporting many of our jointly held customers who are looking for better project testing, while also reducing their storage spend, especially as they migrate to the cloud, S/4HANA, and RISE with SAP."

-Phil Best, VP of Sales, Americas, EPI-USE LABS

"The complexity of migrating and managing SAP landscapes without disrupting business operations demands intelligent automation. An important part of managing landscapes is working with recent, actual test data, we are proud to partner with EPI-USE Labs and the integration of Data Sync Manager in our Symphony platform."

-Bas van der Poel, Chief Marketing Officer, BCS

Key Events and Solutions

BCS and EPI-USE Labs will demonstrate their collaborative solutions at:

- Mastering SAP 2024, Melbourne, May 22-23

- SAP Sapphire 2024, Orlando, June 3-5

Register here - https://www.basiscloudsolutions.com/events

About the Events

Mastering SAP 2024 is the premier conference in the APAC region, dedicated to the latest SAP technologies, innovations, and practices, ideal for deepening SAP expertise.

SAP Sapphire 2024 is the key conference for professionals focused on digital transformation and innovation in SAP, offering insights, demos, and networking opportunities to advance operations and business success.

Join Our Journey

Discover more about our Global Solution Partnership and what awaits at Mastering SAP 2024 and Sapphire 2024. For further details or to connect with us at the events, please visit our website or contact us at our booth. Our team looks forward to assisting you and discussing how our partnership can enhance your SAP solutions.

Contact Information:

Priya S Arakkal – Chief Strategy Officer, BCS

[email protected]

Phil Best - VP of Sales, Americas, EPI-USE LABS

[email protected]

About BCS (www.basiscloudsolutions.com)

BCS is at the forefront of cloud technology, utilizing Full Stack Technology to advance IT and Cloud Automation. With the Symphony platform, BCS offers a unified cloud orchestration solution that significantly improves operational efficiency and productivity for enterprises across the globe. BCS is dedicated to modernizing business infrastructures, providing accessible pathways to technological transformation, and now, with enhanced capabilities through the integration of EPI-USE Labs' Data Sync Manager.

About EPI-USE Labs (https://www.epiuselabs.com):

EPI-USE Labs provides software and services to enhance the performance, security, and management of their clients' SAP® systems. Their software, value-added solutions, and managed services create better, more powerful and secure SAP systems used by more than 1550 clients worldwide.

