Basis Health Adds Two New Hires to Support Accelerated Growth

Basis

11 Jul, 2023, 15:47 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis, a global strategy and insight consultancy headquartered in London, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, is pleased to welcome senior director Mark Rushek and senior research executive Caleb Yoder to the company.  

Mark Rushek joins Basis Health after nearly a decade at ZS Associates, where he helped lead their strategy and insights group. His insights and analytics experiences span all aspects of commercialization of life sciences products, including opportunity assessment, market landscaping, segmentation, value proposition, creative, branding, channel strategy, tracking and forecasting through to optimizing post launch performance. An experienced consultant with deep interest and expertise across therapeutic categories, Mark has a strong track record of supporting clients across large cap pharmaceutical through to newly establish biotechnology companies in maximizing launch and product lifecycle success

Caleb Yoder joins Basis Health after almost three years at ZS Associates, having most recently held the position of associate consultant in ZS's Marketing and Customer Insights practice. He has established himself as a go to consultant for his clients and teams, levering his experience working in the healthcare industry and delivering strategic insights and successful outcomes for some of the world's premier pharmaceutical firms.  

"The expansion of our team has been instrumental in fueling our growth and enabling us to forge stronger connections and better support our clients with their evolving strategic support needs," said Paul Eccles, PhD, managing partner of Basis Health. "We are thrilled to welcome outstanding talent like Mark and Caleb to our organization and believe their exceptional expertise and innovative outlooks will play a pivotal role in shaping groundbreaking commercial strategies for our clients. As we consistently attract new clients and enhance our capabilities, their collective experience will prove indispensable to our continued success." 

An award-winning independent global consultancy, Basis Health delivers unmatched talent for healthcare research, strategy and tactics in the life sciences industry across go-to-market and in-line commercial support needs. 

About Basis Health
Basis Health is an independent global life sciences strategy and insight consultancy, headquartered in NYC, with offices in London and is part of the Basis Group.

It delivers custom commercial strategy insights engagements, leveraging data collected through primary market research, secondary analytics and real-world evidence analysis that empowers confident decision-making at the speed of business.

