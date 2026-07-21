BASIS Independent Dublin Opens This Fall, Bringing a Distinctive Academic Experience to Tri-Valley Families

New Bay Area campus invites students to think deeply, explore broadly, and discover they're capable of more than they imagined.

DUBLIN, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, BASIS Independent Schools will welcome students to BASIS Independent Dublin, its newest Bay Area campus, creating an environment where students are challenged to think deeply, explore broadly, and discover they're capable of more than they imagined.

Private school BASIS Independent Dublin will serve students in Grades 5–12 and becomes the third BASIS Independent campus in the Bay Area, joining BASIS Independent Silicon Valley and BASIS Independent Fremont.

BASIS Independent Dublin.

Opening August 19, BASIS Independent Dublin reflects growing demand from East Bay families seeking an educational experience that inspires students to embrace challenges, pursue their interests, and develop the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing world.

As one of the Bay Area's fastest-growing communities, Dublin has become home to families who are looking for an educational experience that goes beyond traditional measures of success. BASIS Independent Dublin was established to meet that need by combining an internationally benchmarked liberal arts and sciences curriculum with a school culture that encourages curiosity, independence, meaningful relationships, and a lifelong love of learning.

Located at 7950 Dublin Boulevard, the purpose-built, 150,000-square-foot campus was designed to support exploration across every discipline. Students will have access to advanced science laboratories, dedicated visual and performing arts spaces, music classrooms, a theater, collaborative learning environments, a full gymnasium, and a 34,257-square-foot outdoor athletic field—spaces intentionally designed to help students discover new interests, pursue their passions, and grow both inside and outside the classroom.

The school will be led by Dr. Helen Min, a longtime BASIS Independent educator who previously served as Director of Student Affairs and Associate Head of School at BASIS Independent Fremont.

"At BASIS Independent Dublin, we're building a community where students feel inspired to ask bigger questions, embrace new challenges, and grow into confident, thoughtful individuals," said Dr. Min. "When students are both supported and challenged, they develop the curiosity, resilience, and love of learning that will serve them throughout their lives."

The inaugural class will include approximately 130 students supported by over 40 faculty members who bring deep expertise in their academic disciplines and a passion for inspiring young learners.

"We're excited to bring the BASIS Independent educational experience to Dublin and welcome a new community of families who value academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and meaningful personal growth," said Toby Walker, Vice President of BASIS Independent Schools. "Our goal is to create an environment where students are encouraged to explore boldly, think independently, and realize they are capable of more than they may have imagined."

BASIS Independent Schools has earned national recognition for its rigorous academic program and outstanding student outcomes. More than 26% of the Class of 2026 were named National Merit Finalists, placing BASIS Independent students among the nation's highest academic achievers while reflecting the network's commitment to developing knowledgeable, curious, and engaged learners.

Families interested in learning more about BASIS Independent Dublin or scheduling a campus tour can visit basisindependent.com/dublin.

About BASIS Independent Schools

BASIS Independent Schools offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, which was developed in 1998 and serves students from preschool through Grade 12. BASIS Independent Schools educate students to the highest international levels with a spiraling liberal arts and sciences curriculum benchmarked to the best education systems in the world. Our advanced curriculum, unmatched in breadth and depth, prepares students to be innovative leaders across disciplines. BASIS Independent Schools currently offers private school campuses in California, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington, and is also a part of BASIS Curriculum Schools, which includes international school locations in China and Thailand. Visit basisindependent.com for more information. BASIS Independent Schools is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

SOURCE BASIS Independent Schools