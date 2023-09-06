BASIS Independent Schools Celebrate 10 Years of Redefining Education

Private School Network Shares Results Demonstrating Academic Excellence and Charts Network Growth

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-acclaimed BASIS Independent Schools started the network's 10th school year by releasing data demonstrating student excellence that outperformed peer schools across widely-recognized measures—College Board's Advanced Placement® (AP) assessments, College Board's Scholastic Aptitude Test® (SAT), and Educational Records Bureau's Comprehensive Testing Program® (CTP). Moreover, approximately 86% of all graduates across BASIS Independent Schools were accepted to a top-50 National University as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, demonstrating graduates had choice in the next phase of their academic journey after challenging themselves with the internationally-benchmarked BASIS Curriculum.

Students at BASIS Independent Brooklyn are exposed to a robust STEAM curriculum from an early age that involves hands-on learning from passionate and knowledgeable teachers. BASIS Independent Silicon Valley students are committed to a love of learning that prepares them to thrive in an ever-changing world.

"Ten years ago BASIS Independent Schools embarked on a mission to redefine private school education, and our students have consistently surpassed our every expectation," shared Toby Walker, VP of BASIS Independent Schools. "The collective student performance across our many campuses humbles our entire leadership team. We are incredibly proud to document today the difference seen with our program and approach, which embraces passionate educators challenging students and prioritizing autonomy and independence in education."

BASIS Independent Schools consistently rank among the highest-achieving schools around the world. Below are results demonstrating student success through the years:

93% pass rate with Advanced Placement (AP) scores across all our schools consistently with more than 16,900 tests taken by students since our schools opened, and BASIS Independent School students earned an average AP score of 4.16 overall.

98% of BASIS Independent high school students earned one type of AP Scholar award by the time they graduate. To provide context the College Board previously reported that less than 10% of high school students receiving one type of AP Scholar award by the time they graduate.

Average SAT scores across the entire network since opening was 1463 while the national average based on reported data is 1058.

Younger BASIS Independent School students consistently outperformed U.S. private school peers in CTP assessments every year and across all the grades where exams were given (Gr. 3, 4, 5, and 8).

Comprehensive Testing Program results for students in BASIS Independent Schools during the past three years demonstrate students earned significantly higher scores than peers in all measures from Verbal Reasoning to Writing Concepts, but most strikingly in Quantitative Reasoning and Math. Prior to the 2020-2021 school year, BASIS Independent Schools used the International Schools Assessment as a benchmark of student success before switching to the CTP assessment. The change was made since CTP is used by a majority of U.S. private schools and provides instructionally useful information about student academic performance, student academic growth over time, and comparisons to peer independent schools.

At the start of the 10th school year, BASIS Independent Schools can now share more than 865 students have graduated from the program and the majority completed Senior Projects, demonstrating student intellectual curiosity, discipline, and independence. The Senior Project is an individual research project undertaken during the third trimester with an internal faculty mentor and outside mentor. It is also the culmination of a BASIS Independent School education, setting students up for advanced research at the university level.

Deliberate Network Expansion

A decade ago, teachers at BASIS Independent Brooklyn and Silicon Valley campuses welcomed 740 students when opening their campuses, and through the years BASIS Independent Bellevue, Fremont, McLean, and Manhattan expanded our network across the United States. This fall all six BASIS Independent Schools will educate more than 3,800 students, preparing them to thrive in an ever-changing world. Plans are also in place to build a BASIS Independent School in Dublin, California.

"We are delighted to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of BASIS Independent Schools, which serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in education," said Linda Louis, Senior Director of Curriculum at BASIS Independent Schools. "This milestone exemplifies years of empowering young minds through our innovative STEM and liberal arts curriculum and fostering intellectual growth. We are proud to shape the leaders of tomorrow, and we are committed to making our curriculum available to more students in the decade ahead."

About BASIS Independent Schools

BASIS Independent Schools offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, which was developed in 1998 and serves students from preschool through grade 12. BASIS Independent Schools educate students to the highest international levels with a spiraling liberal arts and sciences curriculum benchmarked to the best education systems in the world. Our advanced curriculum, unmatched in breadth and depth, prepares students to be innovative leaders across disciplines. BASIS Independent Schools currently offers private school campuses in California, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington as well as international school locations in China and Thailand. Visit www.basisindependent.com for more information. BASIS Independent Schools is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

