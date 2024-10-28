BASIS Independent Schools Earns Prestigious Rankings While Students Receive National Merit Scholar Honors

Campuses in New York, California, and Virginia, Recognized for Academic Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Independent Schools, a recognized leader in education serving students from preschool through grade 12, is proud to announce that multiple campuses have solidified their positions among the top private schools in the nation in Niche's 2025 Best Schools Rankings. Additionally, one out of every four of our Seniors across the network have been named National Merit Scholar semifinalists. The impressive achievements across BASIS Independent Schools underscore the institution's rigorous academic standards and comprehensive approach to education.

Four students from BASIS Independent in McLean, Natasha N. Ambeskar, Ian C. Park, Vincenzo Theobald and Gavin Wang were selected as National Merit Scholar semifinalists

Merit Scholars Results

BASIS Independent Brooklyn in New York announced that two seniors were selected as semifinalists and three seniors were recognized as commended scholars.





announced that two seniors were selected as semifinalists and three seniors were recognized as commended scholars. BASIS Independent McLean in Virginia celebrated four semifinalists.





celebrated four semifinalists. In California , the two Bay Area campuses are proud to announce 40 semifinalists from two local schools. At BASIS Independent Silicon Valley, 25 out of 90 seniors—more than 25% of the graduating class—earned this distinction, while 15 seniors from BASIS Independent Fremont were also recognized.

Niche Rankings Results

For the third consecutive year, BASIS Independent Brooklyn has solidified its place as a top private school in both Brooklyn and the greater New York City area. In the 2025 Niche rankings, the school has achieved multiple top rankings including:

#1 Best Private High School in Brooklyn

#1 Best K–12 Private School in Brooklyn

#1 Best College Prep Private High School in Brooklyn

#9 Best College Prep Private High School in New York

#11 Best K–12 Private School in New York

#12 Best Private High School in New York

#20 Best K–12 Private School NATIONALLY

BASIS Independent McLean, located in Fairfax County, Virginia, continues to earn recognition as a leading private school, ranking as the #1 school for STEM in all of Virginia. The full list of rankings from Niche include:

#1 on the Top 20 Best College Prep Private Schools in Washington, D.C. and Virginia

and #1 Best Private K–12 Schools in Virginia

#1 Best Private High Schools in Virginia

#8 in the U.S. for STEM

#17 Best Private K–12 School in America

On the West Coast, BASIS Independent Fremont and BASIS Independent Silicon Valley have made significant strides in STEM education, earning top positions in California and nationally. Both campuses were ranked among the top 10 schools in California for STEM, while BASIS Independent Silicon Valley was recognized as one of the top 10 STEM schools in the entire United States. The full list of top rankings from Niche include:

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley

#3 Top 10 Best High Schools for STEM in California #5 on the Top 10 BestHigh Schools in America for STEM #8 on the Top 20 Best College Prep Private High Schools in the SF Bay Area

BASIS Independent Fremont

#6 Best High Schools for STEM in the San Francisco Bay Area #9 Top 10 Best High Schools for STEM in California #13 Best Private K–12 Schools in the San Francisco Bay Area



The 2025 Niche rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of key data points and millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors such as SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students pursue, student-teacher ratios, and private school ratings are considered. Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users, and the schools themselves. As semifinalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholar program, these exceptional students are among the top 1% of PSAT test-takers nationwide. Competing for more than 7,000 scholarships collectively worth nearly $28 million, they stand at the forefront of academic excellence. The list of finalists will be announced at the top of 2025.

"We are both extremely proud and also not surprised by this recognition from Niche and to once again have so many of our students earn spots as semifinalists with the National Merit Scholar Program," says Toby Walker, Vice President of BASIS Independent Schools. "These achievements are a testament to our students' dedication, the expertise of our faculty, and the strength of our curriculum. At BASIS Independent Schools, we are committed to fostering an environment that challenges and supports every student, and these accolades reflect the success of that mission."

From coast to coast, these students' achievements reflect not only individual dedication but also the strength of the BASIS Independent Schools' commitment to academic success.

For more information about BASIS Independent Schools, please visit https://basisindependent.com/.

About BASIS Independent Schools:

BASIS Independent Schools offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, which was developed in 1998 and serves students from Preschool through Grade 12. BASIS Independent Schools educate students to the highest international levels with a spiraling liberal arts and sciences curriculum benchmarked to the best education systems in the world. Our advanced curriculum, unmatched in breadth and depth, prepares students to be innovative leaders across disciplines. BASIS Independent Schools currently offers private school campuses in California, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington as well as international school locations in China and Thailand. BASIS Independent Schools is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

Contact:

Jodie Fredericks

2094019604

[email protected]

