Basis Industrial Welcomes Morgan Clark as Director of Investor Relations

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis Industrial, a privately held and vertically integrated real estate owner and operator based in Boca Raton, Florida, is pleased to announce that Morgan Clark has joined its team as director of investor relations.

In his position, Clark oversees and manages all operational and capital management activities associated with Basis Industrial's investment funds and LP equity relationships, fundraising, investor communications, relationship development, fund reporting, fund management and more.

Prior to joining Basis, Clark led investor relations and fund management for Foundry Commercial's development and investment platform, where he oversaw seven investment funds with a total gross asset value exceeding $4 billion. Before his tenure at Foundry, Clark served as senior vice president at a small middle-market investment bank, WaveCapital Partners, where he spearheaded equity and debt placement for commercial real estate development clients.

Clark holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science from Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut, where he was an NCAA athlete on the men's lacrosse team; and an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.

A resident of Winter Park, Florida, Clark enjoys surfing, fishing, tennis, and spending time with his wife and son.

"With his exceptional leadership background in commercial real estate investor relations, Morgan is a superb addition to the Basis team," said Daniel Weinstein, CEO of Basis Industrial. "We are pleased to welcome Morgan to our group of seasoned industry experts."

"I'm happy to bring my expertise in capital management and investor relations to Basis, which is committed to serving its investment partners by identifying and maximizing unique alternative investment strategies," said Clark.

Basis Industrial is a vertically integrated real estate owner and operator formed by industry veterans and sponsors Jay Massirman, Stephen Garchik and Daniel Weinstein. Basis brought Anthony Scavo on as COO/President to run day-to-day activities of the company. Together they have over 100 years of combined Real Estate Development and Management experience. It has deep roots in the self-storage and industrial sectors. Basis currently owns over 4 million square feet of self-storage and industrial real estate and is scheduled to close and/or complete another 2 million square feet in 2024. Active markets for Basis include Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Boston, Los Angeles, Alabama and select urban markets nationwide. In total, the sponsors have developed and managed over 15 million square feet of real estate assets including self-storage, industrial, retail, office and residential. In 2023, Basis Industrial was ranked the No. 1 fastest-growing company by South Florida Business Journal. BaySpace is the property management arm of Basis. In 2024, Basis was the winner of Commercial Observer's Breakthrough Awards in the Industrial Transaction of the Year category. For more information, visit www.basisindustrial.com or www.bayspace.com.

