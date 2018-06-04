Basis starts a global healthcare practice with New York office and hire of senior Hall & Partners executive

Kressner, a 16-year veteran in the healthcare and insights space brings a wealth of experience in uncovering customer truth and pairing critical thinking with strategic advice.

Rune Mortensen, Managing Director of Basis says, 'Basis has consistently grown in new markets and sectors by concentrating on what we are good at: providing clients with bespoke solutions and intelligent insights, delivered through beautiful and engaging deliverables. This latest move continues that trend, and in Scott we have found someone who is both a perfect fit for Basis and an expert in the healthcare space.'

'Impacting brand experiences through understanding human truths has always been a passion of mine,' says Kressner. 'I am looking forward to bringing fresh, new and innovative tools to the pharma space. Our industry is changing, and we need to be unapologetic in our quest for truth-seeking. We need to be constantly curious and interrogate data to provide the best insights to our clients. Telling customer stories is what I'm proud to do and I look forward to continuing doing this.'

Through the intersection of data and insights, Basis will help its clients uncover customer truths by making sense of both big and thick data. When you reveal the human truth, you are able to truly understand who your customer is, how they think, how they feel and ultimately how they behave. With the intersection of data, insights and customer truth, Basis can help our clients build a strong and lasting brand connection.

