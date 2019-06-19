BasisCode Compliance Launches Consultant Marketplace Web Portal

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BasisCode Compliance LLC (www.basiscode.com), developer of the industry's leading compliance management software platform, has launched Consultant Marketplace, an exclusive web marketplace that enables compliance consultants to showcase their firms, expertise and range of services to attract new clients.

The Consultant Marketplace is free of charge and available only to those compliance consulting firms – now numbering 15 – which offer the BasisCode Compliance regulatory software solutions platform. The firms include Alaric Compliance Services, Barge Consulting, Cipperman Compliance Services, Focus 1 Associates, Hardin Compliance Consulting and SEC Compliance Consultants.

"We have created a unique opportunity for specialty consulting firms to introduce themselves to BasisCode clients and highlight their differentiated offerings," said Carlos Guillen, BasisCode Compliance president and CEO. "This new service is part of our commitment to providing our consulting partners and clients with easy access to expertise that can lead to improved compliance program management."

The Consultant Marketplace can be utilized by consulting firms to introduce services, make company announcements and other corporate news, publish documents like newsletters or surveys, and invite prospective clients to webinars and presentations. The individual consultant pages in the BasisCode Consultant Marketplace can be linked directly to the consultants' websites.

The marketplace is only accessible by BasisCode users logged onto the platform which includes several hundred investment management firms, RIAs, broker/dealers, insurance companies, banks, legal and accounting firms, system administrators and other service providers.

BasisCode Compliance software simplifies and centralizes compliance management, ranging from compliance testing and risk assessment to trading surveillance, insider trading and staff certifications. The platform provides robust reporting features and an easy-to-use portal for seamless interaction with employees and advisors.

Recently, BasisCode introduced a comprehensive managerial dashboard for compliance consulting firms which allows these fast-growing firms to better monitor and manage the high-level information activity and tasks for their clients and consultant employees. The managerial dashboard offers a "one-look" comprehensive summary of the status of all compliance tests, forms, certifications and reviews for clients and for consultant employees providing management with a superior tool for timely and effective program management. Many of the leading U.S. compliance consulting firms use BasisCode Compliance's technology platform for their clients.

For more information about BasisCode Compliance consultant offerings, including the new Consultant Marketplace, contact Leslie Hatcher by email at leslie.hatcher@basiscode.com or by phone at 678-819-1991.

About BasisCode

BasisCode Compliance LLC (www.basiscode.com), headquartered in Atlanta and founded in 2011, is a leading provider of regulatory compliance software solutions which help manage the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution. From core compliance to personal trading and insider trading, each BasisCode software solution is available as a stand-alone product or offered as part of an integrated package. The company's hallmark, audit-ready capability is available in all BasisCode solutions and helps firms maintain a culture of compliance.

BasisCode Compliance is a trademark of BasisCode Compliance LLC. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners.

