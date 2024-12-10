Bask Health: Pioneering Telehealth and Transforming Access to GLP-1 Medications in a Booming Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for GLP-1 medications is skyrocketing, with studies predicting the market will reach $13.6 billion globally by 2028 (source: Research and Markets). Bask Health is poised to meet this demand through its comprehensive, patient-first approach, offering software to support virtual consultations, medication delivery, pharmacy and doctor network connections.

Fueled by advances in technology and shifting patient expectations, the telehealth revolution is reshaping healthcare delivery. A recent report by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services highlights that telehealth services accounted for 32% of all outpatient visits in 2023, signaling a permanent shift in how Americans access care. At the same time, GLP-1 medications—once reserved for niche treatments—have captured national attention as a groundbreaking solution for weight management and metabolic health.

Bask Health's telehealth platform seamlessly connects patients to licensed providers specializing in GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and liraglutide, empowering individuals to take control of their health from the comfort of their homes. By leveraging secure technology and providing access to evidence-based treatments, Bask not only increases access to care but also prioritizes the personalized support patients need to achieve lasting results.

"Telehealth isn't just a trend—it's the future of healthcare," said Zachary Dorf, CEO and Co-Founder of Bask Health. "We're proud to be at the helm of this movement, delivering safe, effective, and convenient software solutions for doctors and entrepreneurs to help address the nation's wellness. As GLP-1 medications transform outcomes for patients, our mission is to make these life-changing treatments accessible to everyone."

As telehealth adoption in the United States reaches unprecedented heights, Bask Health is positioned at the forefront, delivering innovative, patient-focused care through advanced virtual platforms. With telehealth usage surging by over 60% since 2020 (source: McKinsey & Company) and projected to grow into a $225 billion industry by 2030 (source: Global Market Insights), Bask is redefining the healthcare experience for millions.

For more information about Bask Health's telehealth solutions and to find out how you can start a telehealth company, visit www.bask.health.

