Basket Welcomes Hunter Powers as Senior Vice President of Engineering

"We're excited to have Hunter join the Basket team as Senior Vice President of Engineering," stated Neil Kataria, CEO and Co-Founder of Basket. "This new role represents a huge step forward for Basket's technical growth strategy. Hunter's leadership and vast experience in complex data platforms will be vital as we continue to expand our team and grow Basket's capabilities and technologies."

About Basket Basket is powered by the largest community of shoppers in the world, working together to make sure they never over pay for groceries again. Basket believes everyone should have access to information in real time in order to make the best decisions. Whether shoppers or partner brands and retailers, Basket's proprietary platform is bringing pricing transparency and trust to the grocery industry for the first time ever.

