Basketball Star & Electrolit Athlete Tristan Jass Breaks Four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Titles in Just Four Hours

What started on social media is now in the record books – Tristan Jass claims four Guinness World Records™ titles in just four hours.

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit athlete and viral basketball sensation Tristan Jass has officially broken four Guinness World Records™ titles in just four hours. The record-shattering event took place at the home of the Vancouver Bandits — the Langley Events Centre in Langley, British Columbia — with Electrolit fueling Jass's monumental performance.

With laser focus and electrifying energy, Jass shattered multiple Guinness World Records, each verified on-site by an official Guinness World Records judge, including:

Jass Breaks Four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Titles in Just Four Hours

Longest Basketball Shot (Blindfolded)

Farthest Basketball Bounce Shot

Most Consecutive Behind-the-Backboard Shots

Most Basketball Layups in One Minute

With more than 10 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Tristan Jass is a global sensation, known for his jaw-dropping trick shots and ball-handling skills. The record-breaking day marks another high point in Jass's rising career, following his recent stint playing with the Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). Watch the full video on Tristan Jass' YouTube channel to see every record-breaking moment in action: https://youtu.be/_J6Z71vhe3U.

"Man, this is unreal. I've always been about doing things differently, pushing the limits, getting creative, and just having fun with the game. Breaking four Guinness World Records titles in one day? It was a grind. But Electrolit kept me hydrated, and that's everything when it comes to performing at my best. I'm grateful, I'm hyped, and I'm just getting started," said Jass.

Electrolit is available at major retailers, including Kroger, Sam's Club, HEB, 7-Eleven, and Costco, as well as online through Amazon, to support active lifestyles of all shapes and sizes, from work to play to sports. For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @Electrolit

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit has since become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a hydrating beverage to replenish vital electrolytes. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride and sodium lactate plus glucose for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Learn more at www.electrolit.com .

About Guinness World Records™

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners and digital platforms. GWR Entertainment brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records. Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun and positive place. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

