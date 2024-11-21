BASKETBALL STAR BAM ADEBAYO PARTNERS WITH MAKER'S MARK TO LAUNCH LIMITED EDITION BOTTLE

"My mom is my inspiration on and off the court, and it was a great experience to create our own custom blend of Maker's Mark," said Bam Adebayo. "Bam & Marilyn's 1 of 1 celebrates what my mom and I both love best about the iconic Kentucky bourbon."

Co-hosted with Maker's Mark, Adebayo celebrated the launch on November 20 in Miami with a dinner and reception surrounded by friends and family. Guests including Cameron Wolfe (NFL Network) and DJ Irie sipped on Bam & Marilyn's 1 of 1 custom cocktails.

The University of Kentucky alum and his mother Marilyn Blount visited the Maker's Mark Distillery earlier this year to participate in the brand's Private Selection program, which allows individuals, retail and restaurant partners to purchase a barrel and explore their own taste visions of Maker's Mark. At 112.2 proof, Bam & Marilyn's 1 of 1 boasts bold notes of vanilla and baking spice, as well as toasted coconut, and a light bright aroma of honey suckle and clove.

"It was a pleasure to host Bam and Marilyn at the Maker's Mark homeplace this summer – to share what makes our brand so special and to bring their taste vision of Maker's Mark to life through the Private Selection program," said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker's Mark. "This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to combine our passion for exceptional bourbon with a deep commitment to supporting visionaries who create a positive impact in communities around the country."

