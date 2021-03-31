Baskin-Robbins Delivers Real Bold Flavor with New Sweet and Savory Mangonada

Known in Mexico as a mangonada or chamango, this frozen beverage is a staple when it comes to beating the heat with a perfectly sweet and savory sip. Baskin-Robbins' celebration of this authentic chilled treat swirls the bright, tropical flavor of mango puree with a salty and tart kick of chamoy. A dusting of Tajín® Clásico Seasoning – a signature Mexican combination of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt – tops off the drink with a kick of spice, leaving tastes buds with an unforgettably unique experience.

The flavor innovators at Baskin-Robbins have been working on creating their tribute to the Mangonada for over two years, making it their mission to bring the authentic taste of this quintessential Mexican beverage to shops nationwide. The team of flavor experts taste tested dozens of mangonadas while listening to and learning from the experts who have been serving mangonadas for generations. This extensive flavor development journey enabled Baskin-Robbins to bring the ultimate sweet, tart, and savory trifecta to guests across the country.

"As a brand rooted in flavor innovation, our team is constantly looking for ways to bring bold, exciting new flavors to our guests," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "We are excited to share the Mangonada with all of our guests and honor the culture of many of the communities we serve."

Available in three sizes, this new beverage can be enjoyed by visiting any local Baskin-Robbins shop or through Uber Eats or DoorDash delivery. Guests who order a Mangonada from Baskin-Robbins through DoorDash between April 12 and April 18 will also enjoy $5 off their order of $15 or more.*

Also making its menu debut is Watermelon Swirl Sorbet, the April Flavor of the Month, offering a fruit-forward celebration of spring in a scoop. With a tart raspberry-flavored ribbon swirled into sweet watermelon sorbet, this new non-dairy flavor is a smooth new way to sorbet that will melt in your mouth.

The vast majority of Baskin-Robbins shops remain open across the country and have enacted preventative health and safety measures in all locations. As part of an ongoing effort to help ensure the safety of guests and restaurant employees, Baskin-Robbins is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out and curbside pick-up at select locations, in addition to delivery options at participating locations through Uber Eats and DoorDash .

