Baskin-Robbins Drops an Epic "Stranger Things" Anchor in July

Visitors to the Burbank, California Baskin-Robbins store* will be transported to the Starcourt Mall, where the store will be re-created as the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop exactly as the kids in Hawkins would have experienced it over 30 years ago. From the nautical décor to the staff's uniforms, the store will be transformed to give fans an experience ripped from the script. Scoops Ahoy will be open Tuesday, July 2, through Sunday, July 14.

Baskin-Robbins guests across the country will also get a taste of the Stranger Things happening in-store in July, including:

Flavor of the Month, USS Butterscotch : Inspired by the Scoops Ahoy shop at the Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, Indiana , the July Flavor of the Month is a decadent butterscotch-flavored ice cream with butterscotch pieces and a toffee-flavored ribbon. Also available in pre-packed quarts.

: Inspired by the Scoops Ahoy shop at the Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, , the July Flavor of the Month is a decadent butterscotch-flavored ice cream with butterscotch pieces and a toffee-flavored ribbon. Also available in pre-packed quarts. USS Butterscotch Sundae : Guests can set sail with this nautical themed, three-scoop sundae from the show, topped with waffle sails.

: Guests can set sail with this nautical themed, three-scoop sundae from the show, topped with waffle sails. Exclusive in-store experiences : Including a Scoops Ahoy photo moment to share all the Stranger Things love.

: Including a Scoops Ahoy photo moment to share all the Stranger Things love. Guests can still experience the Upside Down and Demogorgon Sundaes, the Byers' House Lights Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat, the Elevenade Freeze or take home quarts of their favorite ice cream flavors in limited edition Stranger Things fresh-packed ice cream containers.

Even National Ice Cream Day, on Sunday, July 21 is getting strange with an offer almost too good to be true: guests can purchase two pre-packed quarts of any ice cream, including the USS Butterscotch, for just $7.99. Ten days later, on Wednesday July 31, fans can Celebrate 31 and restock with $1.70 Scoops** and two pre-packed quarts for $7.99.

Fans of the show in Los Angeles can also sink their teeth into July's Flavor of the Month at the one-of-a-kind Scoops Ahoy ice cream "ship," which will be serving up scoops during the first week of the month at select locations – including the opening of the Scoops Ahoy store in Burbank on July 2 from 2:00 – 5:00pm. Follow @BaskinRobbins on Twitter for more info.

If you're too busy streaming to leave the house, Baskin-Robbins is also offering online ordering for quick and easy in-store pickup (order.baskinrobbins.com) and deliveries through DoorDash (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins)***.

Stranger Things TM © 2019 Netflix. Used with permission.

*Burbank, California Scoops Ahoy Address: 1201 S Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

** Valid on 4oz. single scoops only. Waffle cones and toppings are extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid at participating U.S. stores.

*** For orders through DoorDash, guests will receive free delivery on all order $10 or more for the month of July. Use the code STRANGERTHINGS at checkout.

Baskin-Robbins' July Flavor of the Month, the USS Butterscotch, is straight from the Stanger Things Scoops Ahoy shop and is just one of the Stranger Things that is happening at Baskin-Robbins this summer. Stranger Things 3 starts July 4 only on Netflix. For more information, visit www.baskinrobbins.com/strangerthings.

USS Butterscotch Sundae:

https://rfbinder.box.com/s/glt1kpghnrwgp916td64tl2q42wms3zi

The USS Butterscotch Sundae is a three-scoop sundae straight from the Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy shop, and is just one of the Stranger Things that is happening at Baskin-Robbins this summer. Stranger Things 3 starts July 4 only on Netflix. For more information, visit www.baskinrobbins.com/strangerthings.

