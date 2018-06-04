Baskin-Robbins Introduces Lineup of Treats to Satisfy Dad's Sweet Tooth this Father's Day

These two new Cookie Cakes are part of Baskin-Robbins' lineup for Father's Day, which also includes returning favorites, The Cold One Cake and OREO® Triple Chocolate Cake. The Cold One Cake is shaped like a mug, and says cheers to Dad in a flavorful and frosty way, to help him kick back, relax and celebrate his day. The OREO® Triple Chocolate Cake is elegant and decadent, featuring an OREO® cookie-infused chocolate frosting, topped with a mouthwatering ganache and alternating layers of OREO® cookies, frosting rosettes and chocolate triangles.

"We know how much dads love ice cream, and this year's wide variety of Father's Day cakes gives our guests and their families even more options to celebrate Dad," said Katy Latimer, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Dunkin' Brands. "We're also excited to bring back Caramel Macchiato as our June Flavor of the Month, which can be included in any Father's Day cake."

Baskin-Robbins is also featuring Caramel Macchiato as the June Flavor of the Month. Caramel Macchiato is made with coffee-flavored ice cream, loaded with real espresso flakes and a salted caramel ribbon. This coffeehouse classic-inspired treat can be enjoyed in a cup, cone, a Sundae Shake or as a Cappuccino Blast® for even more coffee flavor on-the-go.

All of Baskin-Robbins' Father's Day ice cream cakes are fully customizable with Dad's favorite ice cream flavor and are available for pre-order through June 17 for ordering both in-store and online at www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering. Through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App, guests will also receive a coupon for $3 off any cake valued at $15 or more through Father's Day.

Baskin-Robbins' gift cards also make it easier than ever to get your loved ones the perfect treat for Father's Day, graduation, birthdays and all other occasions.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.baskinrobbins.com/.

Contact:

Justin Drake

Dunkin' Brands

(781) 737-5200

justin.drake@dunkinbrands.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baskin-robbins-introduces-lineup-of-treats-to-satisfy-dads-sweet-tooth-this-fathers-day-300659143.html

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins

Related Links

http://www.baskinrobbins.com

