Baskin-Robbins Invites Guests to "Make it Amazing" in April With a Cone and Topping Upgrade for Only $1

The amazing menu options don't stop as Baskin-Robbins will also be introducing the Flavor of the Month, OREO® 'n Caramel . This sweet mashup combines the classic flavors of cookies 'n cream with caramel to create a delicious flavor featuring salty caramel ice cream, chocolate-y OREO® cookie pieces and a smooth caramel swirl.

"In April, we're celebrating spring with new flavor combinations and deals that will bring a smile to our guests' faces," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Our 'Make it Amazing' promotion and Flavor of the Month, OREO® 'n Caramel, are all about giving our guests new ways to experience their favorites at Baskin-Robbins."

Guests celebrating Easter are also sure to have a "hoppy" holiday with a festive Baskin-Robbins' cake. Customers can either bring the Easter Bunny to life with the sweet Bunny Face Cake or set the scene with the Speckled Egg Cake topped with OREO® infused frosting and a delectable green 'grass' trim. Both are completely customizable and make the perfect stage for the OREO® 'n Caramel Flavor of the Month or another family favorite.

Baskin-Robbins is also helping guests get the most out of spring with online ordering (https://order.baskinrobbins.com) and through DoorDash delivery (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins).

*Offer valid on April 7th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

