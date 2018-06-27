Baskin-Robbins Kicks Off National Ice Cream Month on July 1st with Free Slices of Polar Pizza® at Locations Nationwide

On National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 15th), guests who download the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App will receive exclusive offers, like a BOGO Cone offer*, a BOGO 99-cent sundaes offer* and $2 off a medium Milkshake offer*. These deals can be used to enjoy any of Baskin-Robbins' ice cream flavors.

Baskin-Robbins will also be ending National Ice Cream Month on a sweet note with its Celebrate 31 promotion. On Tuesday, July 31st, all regular and kids-sized scoops will be $1.50**. This offer can be enjoyed with any Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor, including the Flavor of the Month, OREO® 'n Cake, or a seasonal favorite like America's Birthday Cake, which features strawberry and cake-flavored ice creams with blue whipped cream-flavored swirl.

"It's no surprise that National Ice Cream Month is our favorite month of the year and we can't think of a better way to kick it off than with treating our guests to free slices of our popular Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Polar Pizza," says Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "We hope our guests will enjoy this special treat on July 1st and celebrate with us all month long by taking advantage of our special deals and enjoying a sweet lineup of ice cream flavors and ice cream cakes with family and friends."

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Polar Pizza features a chocolate chip cookie crust and is topped with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, cookie dough pieces, rainbow sprinkles and a drizzle of marshmallow topping.

Baskin-Robbins will also debut a new flavor – Blackberry Hibiscus – which is a blackberry hibiscus-flavored ice cream and blackberry hibiscus-flavored sorbet with a blackberry swirl. The flavor recently won a second place award for most innovative flavor currently in the marketplace from the International Dairy Foods Association.

OREO® 'n Cake is making its return as the July Flavor of the Month for the first time since 2015, when it became one of our best-selling Flavors of the Month of all time. This delicious flavor combines cake-flavored ice cream with OREO® cookie pieces and a chocolate cake batter-flavored swirl.

Finally, to celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Baskin-Robbins guests are eligible for free delivery on their first Baskin-Robbins order through DoorDash between July 1st through July 31st where delivery is available. Guests in participating areas can use the DoorDash app or website to order their favorite Baskin-Robbins products with just a tap or click, without leaving home or work. Service fees, surge fees, gratuities, and/or taxes still apply. Deliveries subject to availability.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

*BOGO Cone offer, BOGO 99-cent sundaes offer and $2 off a medium Milkshake offer are only valid on July 15th.

**Offer valid on July 31st. Participation may vary. Scoop offer good on every size scoop. All listed flavors are optional amongst Baskin-Robbins' stores. Waffle cones and toppings are extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. Plus applicable tax.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.baskinrobbins.com/.

