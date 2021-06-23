Baskin-Robbins' New Creature Creations® Are the Perfect Scoop of Summer and Sea-Inspired Fun

Straight from the seven seas, the new Creature Creations ® - including a dolphin, shark, and sea turtle - are riding waves into Baskin-Robbins shops all summer long through playful cup designs, an edible white chocolate topper and a colorful explosion of sea-inspired sprinkles. Guests will also receive a free creature-inspired crown with every Creature Creations ® purchase to add a splash of fun while enjoying their ice cream, while supplies last. For a shareable Creature Creations ® experience, these friendly faces from under the sea are also available in customizable ice cream cakes perfect for summer birthdays, backyard barbeques, or any summer occasion.

For guests who want to dive deeper into the adventure, Baskin-Robbins' July Flavor of the Month, Beach Day, is a scoop of summer paradise. Beach Day is a sweet and salty wave of blue sea salt vanilla-flavored ice cream, swirled with crunchy graham cracker "sand" and milk chocolate-flavored caramel-filled candy sea turtles and colorful frosting flecks – the perfect complement to any Creature Creations® character.

"It's officially summer at Baskin-Robbins," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "Beach Day and our lively lineup of Creature Creations® will have you feeling like you're enjoying a day at the beach even when you're not seaside."

Get all the details on July's offerings by visiting www.BaskinRobbins.com, and follow along for more news and show us your inner sea creature on (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@baskinrobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins).

