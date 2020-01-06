Baskin-Robbins Rings in the New Year with a Fresh Take on the January Flavor of the Month, Salted Almond Honeycomb

"Almond and honey is a flavor combination that goes together beautifully in baked goods, especially in cakes. For January's Flavor of the Month, we wanted to give our guests the opportunity to savor this unexpected 'flavor duo' in a scoop of our ice cream," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development, Baskin-Robbins.

For football fans, Baskin-Robbins is proud to offer ice cream cakes that can be customized with any of the 32 NFL® team logos. Perfect for a playoff party, guests can now proudly show off their team spirit, whether the hometown team is making a playoff run or wrapping up the season. Guests can plan ahead by ordering online at order.baskinrobbins.com or on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.

Baskin-Robbins will also round out the first month of 2020 with one of our favorite traditions, Celebrate 31. On Friday, January 31, participating locations nationwide will be serving up scoops for only $1.70 and two pre-packed quarts for only $7.99*. It's a great way to pay homage to the history of the brand and the 31 Flavor tradition while serving up a sweet deal to loyal guests and ice cream lovers.

