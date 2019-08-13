Baskin-Robbins Signs Multi-Unit Deal To Develop 10 Shops In Upstate New York

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, announced the signing of a multi-unit agreement to develop 10 new locations across Upstate New York, including in Syracuse and the Southern Tier, in addition to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania. With a portfolio of 40 Dunkin' restaurants and one multi-brand location, the deal was signed with franchisees Manish Patel, Sarika Patel, Krunal Patel and Tarak Patel of Bapa Chambers Rd Ice Cream, LLC.

The first store of the 10-unit deal celebrated its grand opening in Horseheads, New York in mid-July. The Horseheads Baskin-Robbins marks the brand's first stand-alone "Moments" store location to open east of the Mississippi and overall third "Moments" design location to open. The new "Moments" store brings contemporary décor with bright colors paired with menu innovations to spark joy and happiness in customers.

"I've been fortunate enough to grow up alongside Dunkin' with my father being the franchise owner of the first Dunkin' in Rochester, New York," said Manish Patel, Dunkin' Brands franchisee. "Following in my father's footsteps, I began my journey with the brand back in 2005 and have grown my network to over 40 Dunkin' locations. With this 10-unit deal, I'm honored to expand my efforts with Baskin-Robbins and look forward to bringing joy to customers in my hometown of Horseheads, New York and its surrounding communities."

Looking ahead, the team plans to develop two additional Baskin-Robbins shops slated to open late summer in Painted Post, New York and Bradford, Pennsylvania, as part of their 10-unit deal. In addition to the Baskin-Robbins deals, the team will be growing their portfolio with Dunkin' locations in key markets across New York.

"Dunkin' Brands' growth would not be possible without our existing franchisees like Manish and his team who continue to demonstrate their high confidence in our brands and world-class support team," said Grant Benson, CFE, senior vice president of franchising and business development, Dunkin' Brands. "Thanks to their vision for Baskin-Robbins, we've been able to tackle another major milestone for the brand, bringing the new 'Moments' store design to the east coast."

Franchise opportunities remain available in Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Washington D.C.

Baskin-Robbins combines delicious treats with a simple operating model. Franchisees enjoy convenient hours of operation, minimal equipment and little product waste. They also benefit from award-winning training programs and comprehensive operating systems designed to help build their business. For additional information, visit the Baskin-Robbins franchising website or contact the Baskin-Robbins Franchising Team at franchiseinfo@baskinrobbins.com or 781-737-5530.

About Baskin-Robbins

Ranked as one of the top frozen dessert franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 in 2019, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream and soft serve, custom ice cream cakes and a full range of beverages, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 54 countries. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For further information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

CONTACT:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins

Related Links

http://www.BaskinRobbins.com

