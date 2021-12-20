Baskin Wealth Management Selects Appway to Streamline Client Onboarding Experience

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appway, the leader in onboarding solutions for financial services, today announced that Baskin Wealth Management has selected Appway's Client Onboarding for Wealth solution. This solution is purpose-built for the Canadian market and delivers a superior onboarding experience for both clients and advisors available via the Appway Cloud.

Baskin Wealth Management is an independently owned investment management firm providing customized wealth management solutions and services to Canadian high-net-worth families and foundations for over 25 years.

Appway will deliver two of its market-leading solutions:

Client Onboarding for Wealth, a robust solution purpose-built for Canada . Its pre-packaged business capabilities allow for rapid deployment, yet it remains highly configurable to adapt to new and existing workflows with any level of process complexity.

. Its pre-packaged business capabilities allow for rapid deployment, yet it remains highly configurable to adapt to new and existing workflows with any level of process complexity. Appway Cloud, a fully managed infrastructure powered by AWS Canada that handles security, compliance, performance, and overall maintenance and updates.

Independent research firm Forrester has measured that Appway Client Onboarding for Wealth solution dramatically reduces Not In Good Order (NIGO) submissions by 80%, speeds onboarding times by 90%, and reduces front-to-back-office effort by more than 70%.

"Appway's pre-packaged, cloud-delivered solution will allow us to quickly bring a new experience to market. That was key for Baskin Wealth Management as we continually strive to deliver the highest level of service to our clients," stated Chief Operating Officer, Rob McDonald. "Appway is a proven vendor in the Canadian market and a demonstrated leader in wealth management onboarding solutions. Their knowledge, their experience, their solution, and their fully managed cloud infrastructure will allow us to focus on what we do best – provide our clients with managed growth and peace of mind."

"Baskin Wealth Management and its clients will benefit from a streamlined client onboarding experience," says Sales Director for Appway Canada, Harold Reimer. "Their new solution replaces multiple manual steps with automated business rules and data orchestration to drive enhanced productivity for their front office, compliance, and operations staff. The Appway Cloud removes the IT burden from Baskin and replaces it with trusted performance, reliability, and security."

About Baskin Wealth Management

Founded over 25 years ago, Baskin Wealth Management is an independently owned investment management firm providing customized wealth management solutions and services to families and foundations with $1 million or more to invest. Currently managing over $2 billion in assets for over we 1,000 families, we pride ourselves on our focus on families, making our top people available, and structuring our fees around the entire family.

With a strong emphasis on a superior client experience and building long-lasting relationships, our goal is to provide all our clients with managed growth and peace of mind.

About Appway

Appway is the leader in onboarding for financial services businesses. Every 30 seconds a new client relationship is created with Appway. Appway offers certified, secure, Cloud-based software for client onboarding, servicing, and reviewing to firms from bespoke wealth managers to the largest global financial institutions.

Appway software is proven to rapidly deliver unparalleled client experiences, a 90% reduction in onboarding time, a 10% increase in margin per client, and a 225% ROI.

Appway's built-for-purpose business solutions are based on the expertise gathered over hundreds of deployments worldwide – from opening an individual investor account to onboarding a billion-dollar multi-jurisdictional entity. With an extensive ecosystem of partners, Appway allows customers to intelligently orchestrate the full range of client interactions of any complexity.

Media Contact:

Josephine Ornago

Email: [email protected]

Mob: +39 3662250305

SOURCE Baskin Wealth Management and Appway