Basking Ridge Country Club Offers Public On-Course Golf Clinics for Women

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Basking Ridge Country Club is offering two clinics specialized for ladies, a one hour skills clinic for beginners and an on-course clinic to help golfers who have mastered basic skills and want to improve their technique. The clinics are open to all women golfers and run Thursdays in September and October. The dates are September 6, 13, 20 and 27 and October 4. The one hour clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the on-course clinic is from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The price of each session is $60. For players with no prior golf experience, it's recommended they take the ladies' skills clinic before the ladies' on-course clinic.

During the ladies' on-course clinic, participants will get to expand on the fundamentals of golf and implement new techniques from tee to green. Practice sessions will replicate real course situations to help women develop valuable skills and improve their game. Each ladies' on-course session is limited to no more than 6 students. Everyone will enjoy mingling with and learning from their peers.

The clinics will be taught by Sue Delaney, an accomplished PGA professional with over 35 years of teaching experience. She says, "The participants have a great time and learn a lot. We start out by making sure you're using the right grip and club, and then we cover longer drives, putting accuracy and more. The goal is to empower you to feel confident and comfortable on the course."

To sign up, interested golfers can call the pro shop to sign up at 908-766-8209. The clinics are open to everyone, and you do not have to be a member to attend.

Located at 185 Madisonville Rd. in Basking Ridge, NJ, the Basking Ridge Country Club is a 6,906-yard, 18-hole golf course with a Golf Academy, where the ladies' clinics will take place. Public dining is available on site to refuel after the session. For questions about other adult golf clinics offered at Basking Ridge Country Club, call 908-766-8200.

SOURCE Basking Ridge Country Club

