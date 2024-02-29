BASMA Beauty Launches at Sephora with Product Developed by TikTok Community

The viral makeup brand is now available at the beauty retailer and debuting its expansion into color category with ultra-pigmented cream blushes and the help of its social followers

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASMA Beauty, a diverse makeup brand known for its pioneering color-match formulas, announced its retail expansion on Sephora.com and in Sephora Canada stores with the launch of a highly-anticipated new product range, developed in collaboration with its customers.

BASMA Beauty The Cream Blush

Following the viral success of the brand's debut product, The Foundation Stick –a hydrating foundation available in 42 shades and a favorite amongst A-list celebrities and TikTok stars–founder Basma Hameed was eager to develop a new innovation and knew exactly the audience to 'co-create' it–the brand's loyal TikTok community.

"BASMA Beauty has always maintained a community-first approach, and since founding the brand, it has been a dream of mine to collaborate with our followers on a product designed for them and by them."

The brand posted a TikTok video in July 2022 announcing its intention to launch a blush product, providing followers insight on the development process and a call-to-action for their involvement. Since then, the brand has distributed lab samples, given behind-the-scenes access, and sourced real time consumer feedback. BASMA Beauty has also included followers throughout important decision-making from formulation, product and shade names, marketing and social media plans, and suggestions for influencers to review products at launch.

BASMA Beauty's strategy to include their followers in the formulation and product development process proved to be a social media success story–garnering over 10 million creator views of the blush pre-launch. The brand has received a combined 500 million views across owned social channels since its inception.

On February 26th, 2024, BASMA Beauty debuted its next viral product, The Cream Blush –a buttery-soft, buildable cream blush and lip tint that melts into the skin for a naturally radiant finish. Designed using distinctive pairings of skin undertones and colors, the formula features ingredients including Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, Apricot and Avocado Oils to contribute to overall skin health.

"Having performed thousands of Scar Camouflage treatments over the years enabled me to see a gap in the market for undertone products. When developing The Cream Blush, I was able to formulate six shades that serviced a unique range of undertones and skin tones," says Hameed.

The Cream Blush, $28, is debuting in the shades: Bubble Gum Pink, Mauve, Fuchsia, Peach, Burnt Orange & Cherry Red, and available now on BASMABeauty.com, Sephora.com and in stores across Sephora Canada. For more information, visit BASMABeauty.com and follow @basmabeauty.

ABOUT BASMA BEAUTY

Founded in 2021 by Basma Hameed, a burn survivor and pioneer of the Scar Camouflage procedure, BASMA Beauty is an award-winning makeup brand offering a wide range complexion products formulated with diverse skin tones and textures in-mind. The brand's debut product, The Foundation Stick, is available in 42 shades and quickly became a viral TikTok favorite. Recently, the brand launched The Cream Blush, a range of highly-pigmented blushes with skin-healthy ingredients. BASMA Beauty formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, fragrance, gluten, sulfate and paraben-free. Products are available on BASMABeauty.com, Sephora.com and in Sephora Canada stores.

