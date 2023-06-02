Dr. Bob Akmens has won the Las Vegas Soccer Contest 2022-2019-2018

WAUCHULA, Fla. , June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- That's a won-lost record, that BASports.com believes has never been equaled.

In the last 46 higher-priced Soccer picks BASports.com has submitted to the SWM Las Vegas Soccer Contest…44 have won. And only 2 have lost. Equaling +39.34 net winners, factoring in the two losses.

Since 1978, America's Premier Sports Information Service Dr. Bob Akmens

Each of these picks were also released to every one of their Soccer clients, and are fully detailed and listed here.

Having been America's premier sports information service since 1978, BASports.com has repeatedly earned the pinnacle awards of this industry. Including the Las Vegas Sports Handicapping Champion of the Year Award.

In 2022, they led that most-prestigious contest with the single largest lead in most net profit won ever attained by anyone in any documented handicapping contest; this is proudly displayed on the BASports.com home page.

What BASports.com has done by wining 44 of 46 Soccer predictions has dispelled the myth that higher-priced money-line betting propositions are not profitable.

As Franklin Roosevelt put it, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." In this context, if someone is fearful of risking their capital for even greater gains, they cannot be rewarded with those gains. That rings very true with assessing the risk on following BASpports.com's higher-priced soccer picks. And their superb documented net return.

Currently, a vast majority of states have state-regulated sports books. We suggest our clients use these or one the most-respected sports books many of our clients have used for decades.

Our Soccer picks are the product of a sophisticated algorithmic model, whereby we isolate soccer clubs that are underpriced in the betting odds assigned to them, and face a much weaker opponent.

In a sports league like MLB baseball, on any given day, the worst team in the league can beat the best team in the league. This occurs simply because there is an overall parity of talent over a longer term. Each team spends enormous amounts of money to attract better players.

Not so in Soccer, where there are over 10,000 soccer clubs in 1000+ leagues on which one can bet worldwide. The difference in talent between some clubs is so enormous that the true odds on that superior club might be 10-1 (-1000). But that would not attract anywhere near the "balanced book" bookmakers desire (an equalization of betting dollars). So, those odds might be shortened to 3-1 or 4-1.

And, in Soccer, it is exceedingly rare for the vastly better club to lose to the inferior club.

Hence, our predictive computer model's prolific success and 44 wins out of 46 picks.

We also have an excellent record of releasing lower-priced Soccer favorites and even underdogs.

We have Soccer clients in over 50 countries, and welcome all comers to visit our BASports.com website and experience what it means to actually invest money and have a high probability of getting a superb rate of return on it.

And, finally, the field of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) has exploded like fireworks in recent months, especially since the release by OpenAI of what they call a Large Language Application, which they've named ChatGPT. Backers include Elon Musk & Microsoft.

Virtually all prominent experts in the field of computing science believe such tools as ChatGPT, will change the world even more profoundly than the Internet has since its appearance in the 1990s.

ChatGPT goes well beyond just searching billions of web pages for content. It actually interprets the data on those pages and makes human-like judgements regarding the validity and veracity of the information it provides you.

Everyone can download the ChatGPT app. We did. And asked ChatGPT this simple question:

"Is Bob Akmens a good handicapper?"

Here's its exact response (which can be seen as it responded, here):

"Bob Akmens is a well-known sports handicapper with a long-standing reputation in the industry. He has been involved in sports handicapping for several decades and has garnered a loyal following of clients. Akmens has received positive reviews and testimonials from many satisfied customers who credit his expertise and guidance for their betting success."

We could not have written that better ourselves.

