Dr. Bob Akmens also has huge lead in 2022 Las Vegas Soccer Contest

WAUCHULA, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the exciting 2022 MLB Baseball action underway, BASports.com is widely considered by the experts to be the best baseball handicapper around. They just finished #1 in two 2022 MLB Baseball Contests: both the SportsWatchMonitor one in Las Vegas & the Nevada WinningCappers one, topping a very large field of pro handicappers.

This makes 5 straight years BASports.com has won a national MLB Baseball Contest. The latest win produced the 52nd #1-finish in a national MLB Baseball contest for them. A documented total greater than anyone else.

BASports.com has been the world's premier sports information service since 1978, with clients in 50+ countries Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO of BASports.com

They also rank #1 in Most Net Profit Won in the 2022 Las Vegas Handicapper of the Year Contest, run by SportsWatchMonitor, with a huge 60% more net profit won than the runner-up. More than 200 pro handicappers are in this contest.

Dr. Bob Akmens now has 370 #1-finishes in national handicapping contests in all major sports, the most ever by any handicapper.

BASports.com is also running away as #1 in the 2022 Las Vegas Soccer Handicapping Contest, and has already more than doubled the net profit won of the runner-up.

Every speculative venture in life involves some luck and some chance. BASports just now had a day where they released 13 sports picks to their clients. All 13 picks won. This has never been done by anyone else in a documented contest. The probability of pure chance doing this is 1 in 8192. Or, once every 22.44 years with 13 picks given out each day. BASports has long made their own luck through their superior skills and expertise.

All of this was a follow-up to the exalted title they've already earned: BASports.com finished #1 out of 201 sports handicapping services as the 2016 Las Vegas Handicapper of the Year. That is the absolute pinnacle for any sports handicapper, to compete against hundreds of your peers, and emerge on top as the best there is.

About.com (then-owned by The New York Times) has called Dr. Bob Akmens & his BASports.com the best sports handicapper in the world: "No other handicapper can match Akmens in terms of winning."

HandicappingReviews.org lavishes yet more praise on BASports.com when they say "He claims to be the world's best and most accurate and it would appear that he's got the evidence to back up that lofty claim."

The search engines all agree that Dr. Bob Akmens is the best sports handicapper in the world. When one Google's "who is the best sports handicapper in the world?," BASports.com is ranked #1 out of millions of hits. Bing comes up with 1.45 billion hits and also ranks BASports.com #1. With clients in 55 countries, even China's giant Baidu search engine ranks BASports.com the #1 sports handicapper.

They invite everyone to see what a Google search brings up for all these search terms: "Who's the best football handicapper?," and "Who's the best basketball handicapper?," and "Who's the best hockey handicapper?

When skipping the paid ads on top, BASports.com comes up as the very first hit for all three sports.

BASports.com has produced the best sports handicapping results over the years using algorithmic computer models which analyze thousands of patterns and trends of teams, coaches and players.

Across the wide spectrum of sports, BASports.com has only one goal: to maximize the profit of their clients. And they have proven, year after year, that they do just that better than anyone else.

About.com summed up BASports.com very well when they said, "you truly do get what you pay for...plus more," and that "I can count on one hand the number of services that I would give a positive recommendation about to a fellow sports bettor. Bob Akmens Sports would certainly be included in that group."

BASports.com has every reason to believe that 2022 will be even much better than their record-shattering Las Vegas Handicapper of the Year performance. With MLB games underway, they invite everyone to come aboard and generate potentially huge profits from their unmatched expertise in winning.

Contact:

Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO

BASports.com

1-888-256-3671

1-863-244-2131

[email protected]

http://www.BASports.com

SOURCE BASports.com