BASports.com is the Best Sports Handicapper with a Commanding Lead in the Las Vegas Contest in the 7-14-30-60-90 Day Categories

BASports.com

15 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

WAUCHULA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BASports.com is closing out another great year in picking sports winners in 2023. In the Las Vegas SWM Handicapper of the Year Contest Bob Akmens & his team has done something unprecedented: they lead 200+ other handicappers in Most Net Profit Won for 5 separate timeframes: 7-14-30-60 and 90 days.

BASports has been the globe's top sports information service since 1978, with clients in 50+ countries.
Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO of BASports.com.
Time after time, BASports.com sets new records like this. Several years ago, in the prestigious TSM Combination Football Contest they also did what had never been done before – or since – becoming the very first sports handicapper to ever finish a documented national contest with over 70% wins in both NFL & College Football in the same season.

And in the 2022 Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year Contest, they ran up the largest lead ever seen when they won $135,970 net profit compared to the runner-up's $37,670. By far the largest margin between the leader and #2 ever seen.

How highly esteemed is BASports.com by the real betting pros in Las Vegas and elsewhere? By the people who make the actual betting lines? This highly ranked: Bob Akmens and his BASports.com team were made actual betting money-line favorites by a major offshore sportsbook, Wagerweb, over 200 other handicappers to win a national football handicapping contest. When the professional linemakers made BASports.com the favorite in a field of 200, then BASports.com was considered by them the best sports handicapper around.

Which is why many mega-sites on the Internet have agreed with the fact that Dr. Bob Akmens is the most profitable sports handicapper there is.

About.com (owned by The New York Times) has crowned Dr. Bob Akmens & his BASports.com the best sports handicapper in the world by saying "no other handicapper can match Akmens in terms of winning." It's one thing to get praise like that from a blogger. It's entirely another thing to have one of the Internet's major portal sites say you're the best there is. BASports.com may well have gotten the best review ever written about a sports service.

And the search engines all agree that Bob Akmens is the best sports handicapper there is. When a Google search is done for "who is the best sports handicapper in the world?," BASports.com comes in ranked #1 as the first-named sports service out of more than a million hits. Bing comes up with 3.6 million hits…and ranks BASports.com #1. So does Yahoo search. Even China's giant Baidu search-engine (with ½-billion users & 99% search in China) ranks BASports.com the #1 handicapper in the world. Every single major search engine in the world ranks BASports.com as the best sports handicapper there is.


So as the exciting College Football Bowls get underway and a New Year dawns, BASports.com looks back on their prior record-shattering results and expects to continue to make solid profits for their clients again this coming year. They offer their award-winning analytical services in many different NCAA & NFL Football picks packages.

BASports.com is also the only sports service to offer a 365-day, all-inclusive, package of daily picks in all the major betting sports (10 of them) for a single all-inclusive fee. An astounding 82% of their client base choose this Annual Deal because it clearly maximizes their profits. The plan also comes with a Soccer option, a sport where they've been #1 in 4 of the last 6 years in the Las Vegas Soccer Contest.

About.com summed up BASports.com very well when they said, "you truly do get what you pay for...plus more," and that "I can count on one hand the number of services that I would give a positive recommendation about to a fellow sports bettor. Bob Akmens Sports would certainly be included in that group."

Constructing and employing the latest in Artificial Intelligence Generative Large-Language Models, BASports.com believes the profit potentials of betting on sports are virtually limitless. Dr. Bob invites every sports-betting fan to come along and experience the potential thrill of winning and the joy of new wealth.

Dr. Bob Akmens
CEO
BASports.com

1-888-256-3671
1-863-244-2131
[email protected]
http://www.BASports.com

