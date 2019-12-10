WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Bass-Pro-Recalls-MR-STEAK-Gas-Grills-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: MR. STEAK four and five burner gas patio grills

Hazard: The gas regulator hose with attached fuel gauge can melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill's firebox, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact MR. STEAK for a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact:

MR. STEAK toll-free at 833-677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at mrsteak.com and click on "RECALL" or visit mrsteak.com/repairpartskit for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3,300 (in addition, about 400 were sold in Canada)

Description:

The recall involves four and five burner models of MR. STEAK propane gas grills, models MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265, that have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill. The grills are stainless steel with black trim and have four or five black and red dials. The words "MR. STEAK" are printed below the thermometer on the grills' lid. The recall also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly. A label on the inside of the left compartment door or on the back of the grill identifies the model number of the grill. The SKU is printed on the purchase receipt.

Incidents/Injuries: Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At: Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019 for about $500 for the four burner grill and $600 for the five burner grill.

Importer: Bass Pro, LLC, of Springfield, Mo.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-038

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

