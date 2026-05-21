BASSETT & BASSETT REBRANDS AS BASSETT STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING, NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP IN 40th ANNIVERSARY

Founding Partners Leland K. Bassett and Tina Bassett Pass the Torch in Planned Leadership Transition; Michelle Martinez Bassett Named Chairperson and CEO, Robert Bassett Named Firm President and COO

DETROIT, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bassett & Bassett Communication Managers and Counselors, one of the Detroit region's most respected strategic communication firms, today announced it is rebranding as Bassett Strategic Communication and Marketing — marking its 40th anniversary year with a new name, a new generation of leadership, and an expanded commitment to serving corporate and B2B clients across Michigan and beyond. The firm was founded in 1986 by Leland K. Bassett and Tina Bassett.

Founding principals Leland K. Bassett and Tina Bassett, who built the firm over 40 years into a trusted name in Detroit's business community, have passed executive leadership to Michelle Martinez Bassett, who assumes the role of Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer. Robert Bassett has been named President and Chief Operating Officer. Leland and Tina Bassett will serve as Senior Counsel.

"This rebrand is the next chapter of something Leland and Tina built with incredible care and integrity," said Michelle Martinez Bassett. "We have changed the name of our firm, but our commitment and world-class service we provide to our clients will never change. What does change is the scale of what we can do — we now bring a fully integrated architecture of strategy, communication systems architecture, and top-level execution that corporate clients increasingly need to realize the full value of their communication and marketing programs."

The rebrand reflects not a change in how the firm works, but a recognition of what it has always done — building strategy and then implementing it — now formalized into an integrated communication systems approach designed to serve the complexity of today's corporate and B2B clients.

A LEGACY BUILT TO LAST

Leland K. Bassett and Tina Bassett founded the firm with a belief that great communication is a discipline and a process, and more than a service. Over more than four decades, Bassett & Bassett became known for senior-level attention, deep client relationships, and results that consistently outpaced what larger agencies could never deliver.

"Tina and I are proud of what this firm has become," said Leland K. Bassett. "This transition is our decision, and it's the right one. Michelle and Robert are ready. More than ready. We will still be here — just in roles that let the next generation lead the way they should."

Tina Bassett added: "We didn't build this firm to sell it or to wind it down. We built it to last. Watching Michelle and Robert step into their roles is exactly what we hoped for."

INTEGRATED STRATEGY FOR THE MODERN B2B MARKETPLACE

Bassett Strategic Communication and Marketing is positioned to serve corporate and B2B organizations that require more than tactical communications — clients navigating complex stakeholder environments, organizational change, market repositioning, or sustained growth campaigns.

The firm's differentiated approach combines three capabilities that are rarely found together: communication architecture and systems design, integrated marketing strategy, and hands-on senior execution. Clients work directly with firm leadership — not junior teams — throughout every engagement.

"What we offer is rare," said Robert Bassett. "Most firms either build the plan or run the play. We do both, and the people who built it are the people who deliver it. That matters enormously to the clients we serve."

ABOUT BASSETT STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING

Bassett Strategic Communication and Marketing is a Detroit-based strategic communication and marketing firm serving corporate and B2B clients. The firm specializes in integrated communication strategy, communication architecture and systems design, and senior-led execution. Founded as Bassett & Bassett Communication Managers and Counselors by Leland K. Bassett and Tina Bassett, the firm is led by Chairperson & CEO Michelle Martinez Bassett and President & COO, Robert Bassett.

For more information, visit https://BassettStrategies.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Bassett & Bassett