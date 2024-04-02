Bassmaster and Marathon extend partnership for 2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.S.S. and Marathon, the retail brand of Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), with more than 6,000 stations nationwide, have announced the extension of their relationship for the 2024 season, officials announced today. The brand will continue to serve as the title sponsor for Bassmaster Studios and as a supporting sponsor for the Bassmaster Tournament Trail .

"We couldn't be more excited to extend our sponsorship with B.A.S.S., a partnership that continues to be a win-win for both brands," said Amber Metzgar, Brand Marketing & Performance Manager at Marathon Petroleum. "We look forward to the upcoming tournament season, which brings together some of the world's best anglers."

As a supporting sponsor of the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, Marathon will be heavily featured during the award-winning Bassmaster LIVE show. The show, which is broadcast on FS1 and streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms, is hosted from the Marathon Bassmaster Studios. In 2023, avid fishing fans watched more than 166 million minutes of Bassmaster LIVE coverage and — after two 2024 Elite tournaments — viewership has already reached a record-breaking pace.

Additionally, Marathon will enjoy exposure in Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines and across various social media platforms. Among the Marathon-sponsored content will be "Peak Performance" interviews, which focus on the pros' winning ways and aim to help anglers of all levels improve their own techniques.

"We are proud to continue to grow our partnership with Marathon," said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson. "It's a natural fit for both parties, and anglers and fans alike find confidence in the Marathon brand and retail outlets while on the road traveling to their favorite fishing destinations."

