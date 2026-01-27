BassResource Marks 30 Years as the Web's Original Bass-Fishing Destination

Pioneering "digital media" before it had a name, the 1996-founded site enters its fourth decade with a thriving global community and industry-leading forums

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BassResource, the long-running online hub for bass anglers, today announced plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1996 by digital media pioneer Glenn May, BassResource helped usher the sport into the internet era—years before "content" and "digital publishing" were industry buzzwords.

"From day one, our mission was simple: help bass anglers improve," said Glenn May, Founder & CEO of BassResource. "We were doing digital media before it had a name—pairing expert, no-nonsense education with a community that treats each other with respect. Three decades later, that approach still wins because anglers value credibility and connection."

A deeper bench of experts: articles and videos that teach, not hype

BassResource's editorial lineup includes Hall of Fame inductees and award-winning writers who set the bar for technique instruction and on-the-water insights. On video, BassResource's YouTube channel features hundreds of expert tutorial videos from founder Glenn May alongside education from many of the world's top professional bass anglers, giving viewers in-depth, technique-driven instruction that goes beyond quick tips.

Three decades of firsts and lasting impact

Established in 1996 with a 100-page launch—when most websites had only a page or two—BassResource quickly became a go-to authority for techniques, gear, and on-the-water know-how.

and have grown into the , built on a simple rule—treat each other with respect. The platform's expert-reviewed articles, pro tips, video tutorials, and gear reviews, all produced with a strict editorial-independence policy, now reach millions of anglers worldwide, reinforcing BassResource's reputation as the sport's digital home base.

"Anglers come to BassResource to cut through the noise," May added. "Our promise has never changed: unbiased education, moderated and family-friendly forums, and partners who align with our audience's standards."

Anniversary programming

Throughout 2026, BassResource will highlight milestone stories from its community, release special editorial packages that trace the evolution of bass-fishing tactics and tech, and spotlight industry innovators who helped shape the sport online.

About BassResource

BassResource is the original, grassroots digital publisher for bass anglers. The site delivers expert-reviewed how-tos, seasonal tactics, gear guidance, pro tips, videos, giveaways, and the sport's most active, long-standing forums—all designed to help anglers accelerate the learning curve and enjoy more success on the water. Founded in 1996, BassResource has been trusted for decades for its editorial independence and community-first philosophy. Learn more at BassResource.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

