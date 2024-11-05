Basta Hosts Summit with Bloomberg, Uniting Business Leaders and First-Generation College Graduates to Advance Economic Mobility

Basta Hosts Summit with Bloomberg, Uniting Business Leaders and First-Gen graduates to Advance Economic Mobility. Post this

First-Gen Summit focuses on the critical, yet often overlooked, role of social capital in career advancement. Studies show that nearly fifty percent of recent college graduates are underemployed, while data from the Business- Higher Education Forum reveals that approximately sixty percent of students are not able to secure internships.

All of this underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions, like Basta's, that bridge the gap between education, employment and career success.

Julia Freeland Fisher, the summit keynote speaker, emphasized the transformative power of relationships in fostering economic mobility in the age of AI. "Will a bot provide the warm introduction you need to get a job?" she asked. Sheila Sarem, Basta CEO and Founder, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Even as a tech-forward organization investing in AI to enhance our individual-centered First-Gen Magic approach, we still believe that social capital and professional connections are the backbone of economic mobility."

First-Gen Summit also sparked a broader conversation about how companies can rethink their approach to sourcing and supporting first-generation talent. Alejandro Perez, Basta board member, and Winston Fisher of Fisher Brothers and AREA15, called for bold, results-driven leadership to ensure our efforts lead to sustainable, long-term impact. Fisher emphasized how first-gen talent doesn't merely join companies, "they energize organizations and elevate performance across the board."

The summit was held at Bloomberg's global headquarters in New York. The company has proudly hired more than seventy talented Basta Alumni in different roles across the company. Bloomberg has supported Basta since 2016 and its employees have contributed more than two thousand volunteer hours of mentoring for Basta Fellows.

"Bloomberg is thrilled to partner with Basta to revive the First-Gen Summit convening the incredible talent and drive that we've witnessed in First-Gen students and professionals," said Nancy Cutler, Head of Corporate Philanthropy at Bloomberg, Americas. "This summit is more than an event—it's a powerful bridge across industries, generations, and career stages, fostering connections that empower First-Gen talent to thrive and lead in their careers. First-Gen talent brings fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that drive growth, adaptability, and success in today's dynamic marketplace."

First-Gen Summit forged these sorts of lasting connections, between first-generation graduates and industry leaders, in just a few hours by uncovering powerful, often untold stories. As Basta alum Soré Agbaje, passionately shared from the audience:

"My story is a first-gen story. Today, I'm proud to share it with you because I learned early on the power and danger of the stories we are told. Narratives shape the world and decide who belongs. First gen, we belong. "

