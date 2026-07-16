Bastazo and Nozomi Networks Team Up to Deliver Advanced Cyber Security Solutions to OT & IoT Environments

Joint solution closes the critical gap between vulnerability detection and automated remediation for critical infrastructure operators

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastazo, the AI-powered OT remediation platform and Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in AI-powered OT, IoT and CPS security today announced a technology integration that transforms how critical infrastructure operators respond to cyber threats. The integration gives OT security teams a clear, defensible path from vulnerability discovery to advanced risk reduction.

"OT security teams are drowning in vulnerability data but starving for answers. They may know what's exposed, but they don't know what to fix first or how to fix it safely," said Willi Nelson, CEO of Bastazo. "Bastazo was built to solve that problem, and Nozomi's asset and network data is the ideal foundation. Together, we give critical infrastructure operators something they've never had before: complete visibility and a clear, executable plan to act on it."

The integration connects directly to Nozomi's asset inventory, vulnerability findings, and network topology data — feeding that intelligence into Bastazo's attack simulation engine without requiring additional inputs or lengthy configuration analysis. Nozomi customers can immediately put that data to work with:

AI-powered vulnerability and remediation prioritization: Bastazo's SSVC engine ingests Nozomi asset data and applies organizational context, network exposure, and real adversary behavior to surface the vulnerabilities that pose genuine, imminent risk. This cuts through the noise of thousands of findings to focus teams on the 3–5% that actually matter.

Bastazo's SSVC engine ingests Nozomi asset data and applies organizational context, network exposure, and real adversary behavior to surface the vulnerabilities that pose genuine, imminent risk. This cuts through the noise of thousands of findings to focus teams on the 3–5% that actually matter. Automated remediation playbooks: Step-by-step patch and no-patch plans are auto-generated for each prioritized vulnerability, tailored to OT change windows, safety protocols, and standard operating procedures, with audit-ready documentation that satisfies NERC CIP and NIST CSF requirements without extra work.

Step-by-step patch and no-patch plans are auto-generated for each prioritized vulnerability, tailored to OT change windows, safety protocols, and standard operating procedures, with audit-ready documentation that satisfies NERC CIP and NIST CSF requirements without extra work. The industry's most advanced attack path analysis: Bastazo ingests Nozomi network topology data to simulate how top adversaries would move through the environment, identify the highest-risk paths, and surface the critical control points where a single fix eliminates multiple attack vectors, so remediation effort is focused where it has maximum impact.

"Visibility is where OT security starts, not where it ends. Our customers have the deepest view available into their environments, supported with advanced threat intelligence and AI-powered risk assessment and management," said Adam Markham, Technology Alliances Director at Nozomi Networks. "Partnering with Bastazo lets them take risk management and remediation to the next level with advanced attack path mapping and detailed patching plans for vulnerability management."

About Bastazo

Bastazo is an AI-powered OT cybersecurity platform that helps critical infrastructure operators prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities before they become incidents. By integrating with leading OT monitoring platforms including Nozomi Networks, Bastazo delivers SSVC-based vulnerability prioritization, automated remediation playbooks, AI adversary intelligence, and attack path simulation — all designed for the constraints of operational technology environments. Bastazo serves electric utilities, oil and gas operators, manufacturers, and maritime organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.bastazo.com.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

SOURCE Bastazo