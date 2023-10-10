BASTIAN ROTTENBERG APPOINTED CEO OF WÜRTH MRO, SAFETY, AND METALWORKING DIVISION

FRANKFORT, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth MRO, Safety, and Metalworking, a division of Würth Industry North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bastian Rottenberg as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rottenberg succeeds Eric Wilk, who recently announced his departure from the company.

Bastian Rottenberg, CEO, Würth MRO, Safety, & Metalworking

Mr. Rottenberg will fulfill his new role while concurrently acting as Chief Information Officer of Würth Industry North America. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Department IT Operations and IT Support. His extensive experience in information technology and expertise in strategy and management make him an ideal leader to advance Würth MRO, Safety, and Metalworking Division's future initiatives.

Larry Stevens, EVP Würth-Line Industry, said, "Bastian will take on this new role with the same dedication and passion that he has consistently demonstrated throughout his time at Würth. I am confident that Bastian will continue to drive our company's growth and success, building upon the strong foundation."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA comprised of strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty, which deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers superior security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in its international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with extensive global reach and local knowledge from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

Industry solution drivers with both a global reach and local knowledge through a strategic network of distribution centers across North America and Brazil

and 2,500+ employees to keep you working one step ahead

More than 420,000 fastener, MRO, safety and PPE, metalworking, and 3D printing products, so you have the right parts with exceptional value

Part of the Würth Group ($20B+), which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 84,000 employees

