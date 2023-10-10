BASTIAN ROTTENBERG APPOINTED CEO OF WÜRTH MRO, SAFETY, AND METALWORKING DIVISION

News provided by

Würth Industry North America

10 Oct, 2023, 10:37 ET

FRANKFORT, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth MRO, Safety, and Metalworking, a division of Würth Industry North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bastian Rottenberg as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rottenberg succeeds Eric Wilk, who recently announced his departure from the company.

Continue Reading
Bastian Rottenberg, CEO, Würth MRO, Safety, & Metalworking
Bastian Rottenberg, CEO, Würth MRO, Safety, & Metalworking

Mr. Rottenberg will fulfill his new role while concurrently acting as Chief Information Officer of Würth Industry North America. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Department IT Operations and IT Support. His extensive experience in information technology and expertise in strategy and management make him an ideal leader to advance Würth MRO, Safety, and Metalworking Division's future initiatives.

Larry Stevens, EVP Würth-Line Industry, said, "Bastian will take on this new role with the same dedication and passion that he has consistently demonstrated throughout his time at Würth. I am confident that Bastian will continue to drive our company's growth and success, building upon the strong foundation."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA comprised of strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty, which deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers superior security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in its international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with extensive global reach and local knowledge from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

For news updates from Würth Industry North America visit:
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/wurth-industry-north-america
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WurthIndustry
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/WurthIndustryNorthAmerica
Würth Industry North America Key facts:

  • Industry solution drivers with both a global reach and local knowledge through a strategic network of distribution centers across North America and Brazil
  • 2,500+ employees to keep you working one step ahead
  • More than 420,000 fastener, MRO, safety and PPE, metalworking, and 3D printing products, so you have the right parts with exceptional value
  • Part of the Würth Group ($20B+), which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 84,000 employees

SOURCE Würth Industry North America

Also from this source

Würth Industrial US and WattLogic Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Initiative

Würth Industrial US and WattLogic Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Initiative

In a move towards a sustainable future, Würth Industrial US has teamed up with energy solutions leader WattLogic to complete an innovative project...
WÜRTH ADDITIVE GROUP CEO, AJ STRANDQUIST, JOINS 3D PRINTING IN AUTO COLLISION TASK FORCE, ANNOUNCED AT IBIS 2023

WÜRTH ADDITIVE GROUP CEO, AJ STRANDQUIST, JOINS 3D PRINTING IN AUTO COLLISION TASK FORCE, ANNOUNCED AT IBIS 2023

Physical and digital inventory leader Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company's CEO, AJ Strandquist, will join the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.