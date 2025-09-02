Bastion Fiduciary Marks 12th Anniversary of Actively Managed International Portfolios

ISLAMORADA, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastion Fiduciary, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) specializing in fundamental long-term value investing strategies, is celebrating the 12th anniversary of two actively managed international model portfolios: Bastion Value International and Bastion International Equity Income.

Why International Equities?

International equities offer value investors:

Diversification, as countries have different economic and political cycles

Access to globally recognized companies headquartered outside of the US

Income, as some international indices have higher dividend yields than comparable US indices

Model Portfolio Offerings:

The Bastion Value International Portfolio seeks capital appreciation by investing in stocks that exhibit attractive forward valuations compared to their history or industry, catalysts for revaluation, high-quality management, and the potential for income from current and future dividends.

The Bastion International Equity Income Portfolio seeks a strong current yield. It is constructed from the bottom-up, with stock selection criteria including high but sustainable dividends, high-quality management, and attractive valuations.

Leadership

Bastion's international portfolios are managed by Lauretta Reeves, CFA, who serves as portfolio manager and wealth management advisor. Lauretta stated, "For every stock considered for these portfolios, I study publicly available information and forecast condensed income statements, cash flow, and balance sheets five years into the future to find stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential earnings and/or dividend yields. This exercise also helps identify stocks to avoid or to sell if they become too expensive. In many cases, I visit management teams on-site or at conferences to validate their investment theses, find recommendations for suppliers or competitors to explore, or discover holes in my own analysis."

The Case for International Investing

"We are incredibly proud to mark this 12-year milestone, which is a testament to Lauretta's disciplined and rigorous approach to international value investing," said Cale Smith, CEO of Bastion Fiduciary. "Her commitment to deep, fundamental research is the bedrock of our firm's philosophy. At Bastion, we believe in 'eating our own cooking,' which is why all our portfolio managers are personally invested in the strategies we manage alongside our clients."

"In today's market, we believe the case for international investing is as strong as ever. Diversification across equities and currencies has become even more important lately due to the concentration of U.S. indices such as the S&P 500, where the top five stocks make up more than 27% of the index, and as the U.S. dollar has dropped more than 10% versus the Euro over the past six months. International markets are also attractively valued today, with one popular MSCI international index recently trading with a forward P/E of 14.9 - versus the U.S. index trading at a comparable multiple of 22.8."

"With different economic cycles and compelling valuations found abroad, a dedicated international allocation is crucial for long-term diversification and growth. Lauretta's expertise is essential in helping our clients navigate these global opportunities."

The Bastion Value international and Bastion International Equity Income portfolios are available to new and existing Bastion investors at www.lastbastion.com .

About Lauretta Reeves

Lauretta "Retz" Ann Reeves is the international equities portfolio manager and a wealth management advisor at Bastion Fiduciary. Ms. Reeves joined Cale in 2013 at IIM. She has served as a portfolio manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Value Strategy at Hansberger Global Investors (HGI). Before HGI, Ms. Reeves was a portfolio manager and Senior Vice President with Franklin Templeton Investments. Ms. Reeves is a CFA® Charter Holder and a member of the CFA Institute, where she also earned the Sustainable Investing Certificate. She was recently elected Vice President of the CFA Society of North Carolina, and is a member of the Business and Professional Women/Triangle. She holds the designation of Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (SM) (AWMA®) from the College of Financial Planning. She received a BBA from Florida International University with High Honors and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University. Subscribe to Lauretta's free newsletter at https://lastbastion.com/abroadabroad .

About Bastion Fiduciary

Bastion Fiduciary is a fee-only, SEC-registered investment advisor built on the three Cs: Culture, Community, and Character. We are a fiduciary financial firm founded by veteran military officers committed to disciplined processes, personal integrity, and transparent client relationships. Our focus is on long-term investment success. We provide clear, consistent communication and education to help clients make informed financial decisions. FORTIFY YOUR FUTURE.

Investment advisory services are offered through Bastion Fiduciary, an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation or investment advice. For additional information about Bastion Fiduciary, including fees and services, please contact us or refer to our Form ADV Part 2A Brochure and Form CRS available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website.

SOURCE Bastion Fiduciary