Bastion Rose Unleashes Debut Single "Coming For You" - A Powerful Classic Rock Anthem

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastion Rose, a rising force in the world of rock music from Bloomington, Indiana, is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated debut single, "Coming For You." This explosive track is now available to stream on all major platforms, captivating audiences with its powerful blend of classic rock and contemporary energy.

"Coming For You" is a tour de force that pays homage to the timeless allure of classic rock while infusing it with a contemporary edge. With searing guitar riffs, pulsating rhythms, and captivating lyrics, the song exemplifies Bastion Rose's ability to craft memorable, hard-hitting rock anthems.

Produced by the esteemed David Bottrill, a three-time Grammy award-winning producer renowned for his work with iconic acts such as Tool and Muse, "Coming For You" boasts a stellar production that elevates the band's sound to new heights. The mastering was expertly handled by Maor Appelbaum, a mastering engineer known for his work with acclaimed artists like Faith No More and Yes, ensuring a sonically rich and powerful listening experience.

Fronted by the charismatic singer-songwriter Austin Frink, Bastion Rose brings an authenticity and passion to their music that is truly captivating. "Coming For You" reflects Frink's personal journey, embodying his resilience in the face of adversity and his unwavering dedication to creating music that resonates deeply with listeners.

The release of "Coming For You" marks just the beginning for Bastion Rose, as it serves as the lead single from their forthcoming debut EP, titled "Fade To Blue." This highly anticipated collection of songs promises to take listeners on a captivating sonic journey, blending classic rock influences with bluesy undertones and soulful melodies.

With their magnetic stage presence and an unwavering commitment to delivering electrifying live performances, Bastion Rose has already begun to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the rock music landscape.

Fans of classic rock and enthusiasts of powerful, guitar-driven anthems are urged to immediately stream "Coming For You" on their preferred music platforms and experience the unleashed energy of Bastion Rose firsthand.

