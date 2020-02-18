Bastyr University Presents: "Discover Bastyr: The Intersection of Science and Nature"

KENMORE, Wash., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastyr University, a pioneer in natural health arts and sciences, showcases the many undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral-level programs and career opportunities offered with industry experts on-hand during "Discover Bastyr: The Intersection of Science and Nature." The event will be hosted on February 22, 2020, from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST on its Kenmore, Washington campus.

Designed to help prospective students find their desired career path, Discover Bastyr is comprised of unique program discussions, case studies, and interactive, hands-on demonstrations in each department, with subjects including botanical medicine, acupuncture, and nutrition. Prospective students will leave with a deeper understanding of the programs and career tracks offered at Bastyr University. The University is home to over 20-degree programs, with offerings such as Psychology, Biology, Public Health, Maternal Child Health, Midwifery, and Naturopathic Medicine.

Additionally, the event will give insight into the admissions process and financial aid. Students will learn about various degree programs and be able to speak individually with past and current students as well as faculty throughout the day and during their complimentary luncheon. Attendees will be eligible for a drawing of three $1,000 entrance scholarships.

Registration is free and currently open to interested community members.

About Bastyr:

Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate and undergraduate degrees, with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, the 42-year-old University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California. Bastyr's international faculty educate future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature.

For more information please visit: http://www.bastyr.edu/

