Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery Wins "Best Mommy Makeover" in Houston Chronicle's 2021 Best of The Best Awards

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Bob Basu's practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, won "Best Mommy Makeover" in this year's Houston Chronicle Best of the Best Houston Awards. The practice was also a top-three finalist in five other aesthetics categories, including "Best Cosmetic or Plastic Surgeon," "Best BOTOX Center," "Best Medical Spa," "Best Non-Surgical Facial Procedure," and "Best Place for Facial."

"My staff and I are grateful to our wonderful patients for nominating us in six categories for this year's Best of the Best Awards. Whether helping women transform their bodies through a mommy makeover procedure or helping men and women look and feel their best with our medical spa treatments, my experienced aesthetics team and I are devoted to improving the confidence and lives of our patients," says Dr. Basu.

Not only a highly respected member of the Houston medical community, Dr. Basu is also a national leader in aesthetic plastic surgery. He serves as Board Vice President of Finance for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He was recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons." In addition, he is a published author and recently co-authored Cosmetic Breast Surgery, a seminal textbook on state-of-the-art techniques in aesthetic breast surgery.

Dr. Basu is also the host of the podcast Behind the Double Doors, which examines the world of plastic surgery through interviews with former patients and other physicians. Back in May, Dr. Basu interviewed his former patient and star of 90 Day Fiancé, Brittany Banks, about her revision breast surgery with his internal bra technique, which he performed. She opened up about how the procedure—including a breast lift, implant exchange, scar revision, and internal mesh bra—helped increase her self-confidence and improve her mobility.

With over 16,000+ cosmetic procedures performed, Dr. Basu and his staff work diligently to provide each patient with the highest possible level of personalized care. From their initial consultation, Dr. Basu thoroughly listens to his patients' goals and concerns to help ensure their safety, comfort, and satisfaction are fully met. He encourages his patients to ask questions and always provides them with a comprehensive understanding of their procedure options, details, and recovery.

Dr. Basu performs a variety of aesthetic procedures, including cosmetic breast surgery, body contouring, mommy makeovers, facial rejuvenation, and plastic surgery after weight loss.

Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery announces second location

Dr. Basu is excited to announce the opening of a second location for Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery in the fall of 2021, conveniently located in Houston's chic Post Oak Uptown Park neighborhood. This location, which will offer the full complement of medispa services, will complement the practice's flagship 11,000 square ft. waterfront aesthetics center in Towne Lake, Cypress.

"By opening our second location in Uptown Park, our practice will help patients with more ways to access safe, world-class aesthetic and plastic surgery treatments in Houston," says Dr. Basu.

About Dr. Bob Basu

Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, Texas. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433. They can be reached by phone at (713) 799-2278.

