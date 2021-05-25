Basu Plastic Surgery Advancing Care Scholarship Application Deadline Extended Due to Pandemic

HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston plastic surgeon C. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH, FACS has announced that the application deadline for the Basu Plastic Surgery Advancing Care Scholarship for Adult Learners has been extended through Fall of 2021 in response to unforeseen impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on higher education.

The Advancing Care Scholarship supports Texans over the age of 30 who are pursuing a graduate degree as a licensed medical practitioner, physician, nurse, or other qualifying medical profession. * This $1,500 award will assist one qualified adult learner with the cost of tuition and supplies necessary for continuing their education in the medical field. Applications for the scholarship will now be accepted through November 19, 2021, and can be downloaded here .

Dr. Basu is passionate about supporting non-traditional adult students: "Adults over the age of 30 are underrepresented in higher education and are juggling many responsibilities, which makes returning to college extremely challenging. There is always a demand for dedicated medical practitioners, and I believe this unique group has many gifts and life experiences to offer the medical field. Alleviating the costs of education and training is one small way we can encourage adult Texans to follow their calling," he says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a widespread negative impact on most college and university systems, creating a nationwide decline in postsecondary student enrollment. While enrollment in healthcare majors has fared better than many other undergraduate majors, the pandemic has created what the American Council on Education calls "a crisis of almost unimaginable magnitude."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, millions of adults canceled their plans to take postsecondary courses because of financial constraints, as reflected in recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. With millions of families facing financial hardship due to employment loss or pay reduction, the pursuit of undergraduate and graduate education has become a luxury that many adults cannot afford.

While Dr. Basu's scholarship emphasizes student merit over financial need, it stands out from other scholarship programs because of its flexible award terms. The award can be used at any college or university to offset the cost of educational expenses, including but not limited to: tuition and training, supplies, textbooks, computers, transportation, housing, and more. The scholarship's application process is straightforward and efficient in order to accommodate busy adults and increase equity among applicants.

"By offering this scholarship, I hope to introduce more adult healthcare workers from a variety of backgrounds to our state and help adult learners see their dreams come to fruition. Through more diverse perspectives and leadership, we can create a healthier, more vibrant future for all Texans," says Dr. Basu.

*Eligible degrees for the Basu Plastic Surgery Advancing Care Scholarship include: Doctorate (MD, DO, DPM, DDS, DMD, DPM, DMD, OD, PsyD, PharmD, DCM, DS, DPT, DSN, PhD, DNP), Nursing (RN, NP, CNM, CRNA, LPN), Master's (MPH, MM, MMS, MN, MNA, MPharm, MPAS, MSN, MSM), and Physician's Assistant (PA, PAC).

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. Basu is a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Houston, Texas area who has performed over 15,000 cosmetic procedures. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Basu is renowned and respected for his kind demeanor, surgical skill, and commitment to providing patients with safe, quality treatment. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, is located at 9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Suite 100, Cypress, TX 77433; (713) 799-2278. For more information, visit www.basuplasticsurgery.com .

Media Contact: Zach Melendrez, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, (713) 799-2278, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Bob Basu

Related Links

http://www.basuplasticsurgery.com

