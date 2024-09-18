Industry Leader to Accelerate Innovation and Expand Market Reach

Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in accounts payable (AP) automation and invoice processing, today announced the appointment of Donna Wilczek to its Board of Directors. Wilczek, a seasoned technology executive, will provide guidance on product innovation and market strategy to support the evolving needs of global businesses.

Basware Names Donna Wilczek to Board of Directors

Wilczek brings extensive experience to Basware, most notably her 13-year tenure at Coupa, where she served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. She played a key role in Coupa's growth, helping the company evolve from early startup to successful IPO, a privatization valued at $8 billion, and annual billings exceeding $1 billion.

Currently, Wilczek serves as Chief Product Officer at Oomnitza, the leader in enterprise technology management. She is also a board member at Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at SaaS companies TriNet and Ketera, and gained consulting experience at IBM and Accenture.

Donna Wilczek, Board Member for Basware, commented on the appointment:

"Basware has always been at the forefront of recognizing Accounts Payable as a strategic cornerstone, not merely a transactional necessity. Today, the AP and finance operations space is ripe for innovation, and Basware is undoubtedly the market leader best positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Their unwavering commitment to making AP the central hub of financial operations is unparalleled in the industry. I'm excited to join this team as we revolutionize the way businesses manage their finances and stay in compliance, one invoice at a time."

According to the Ardent Partners 'AP Metrics that Matter 2024' Report, 79% of AP organizations saw an increase in e-invoicing adoption last year, highlighting the need for platforms that efficiently handle large volumes of digital transactions.

However, most CFOs rely on multiple technology systems for payment cycles, leading to issues such as supplier onboarding, invoice matching and compliance, which cause delays and late payments – ultimately harming a company's financial health and supply chain relationships.

Basware's AI-driven platform addresses these challenges by integrating with ERP and procurement systems such as SAP and Oracle, offering a single, global solution for handling invoices from all suppliers, globally.

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, welcomed Donna Wilczek:

"Finance teams are under immense pressure to manage hundreds of thousands of invoices across multiple systems, often leading to costly delays and errors. Many companies try to make source-to-pay or ERP systems work for accounts payable, and they just don't! Donna knows the shortcomings within these financial operations and will help us sharpen our strategy to complement these solutions. Donna's proven track record in driving growth, understanding customer needs, and fostering innovation aligns with our mission to make AP automation more accessible, efficient, and valuable for enterprises worldwide."

Basware has continued to strengthen its leadership in 2024, enhancing its focus on e-invoicing compliance, AI, and fraud and audit recovery. Wilczek follows the appointments of Head of Compliance Markus Hornburg, CIO Barrett Schiwitz and Director of AI Anssi Ruokonen.

Wilczek, an accomplished innovator with twenty-four software patents, brings deep expertise in areas including business spend management (BSM), procurement, AP automation, product development, AI, and business strategy. She has been recognized by third-party firms for her industry contribution and thought leadership.

Jason Busch, Founder of Vendor Assessment and Market Intelligence Firm, Spend Matters, and Managing Director, MetalMiner, added:

"Donna is the most dynamic product strategy expert in the finance and procurement technology ecosystem that I've worked and sparred with throughout my career. She will be a tremendous asset to Basware as it continues to build out its office of the CFO capabilities focused on automation, compliance, and insight."

About Basware

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at thousands of companies rely on Basware to handle over 220 million invoices per year. With Basware, Now it all just happens.™

For more information, visit https://www.basware.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508552/Donna_Wilczek.jpg

SOURCE Basware