Basware Turns $10 Trillion in Transaction Data Into New Intelligence for Finance Performance

The 2026 Financial Performance Report leverages data from roughly 1% of global GDP

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM), today announced the industry-first Basware 2026 Finance Performance Report, establishing new insight into how finance organizations perform across automation, AI, working capital, financial controls, and compliance.

Unlike other finance research built primarily from surveys or modelled estimates, the 2026 Finance Performance Report draws from real transactions flowing through Basware's network spanning 2.5 billion invoices, 6,500 enterprise customers in more than 190 countries, and more than $10 trillion in combined spend.

The inaugural report provides a global financial baseline for what good looks like and what best-in-class organizations are achieving above the rest, rooted in more than $1 trillion in invoice value each year, or approximately 1% of global GDP.

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, commented on its inaugural Finance Performance Report:

"Basware processes more invoice data than any other platform. The invoice is one of the richest sources of intelligence in finance. It tells you what is happening across your processes, where AI is delivering real value, and where performance still falls short. This report turns that intelligence into something every finance leader can use."

The gap between automation and governed autonomy

The data shows that automation is becoming widespread across finance, but the ability to run entire processes autonomously remains a differentiator. The strongest finance organizations are moving beyond automating individual steps to orchestrating the invoice lifecycle with AI, while keeping people in control of exceptions and accountability.

Best-in-class organizations achieve a 93% Lifecycle Autonomy Rate, compared with 81% across the network. The measure looks across the entire invoice lifecycle, from receiving and matching through transfer, to show how much of the process can be completed without manual intervention. The 12-point gap illustrates the distance between organizations that have automated parts of the process and those that have built an operating model capable of running the lifecycle with minimal human intervention.

Basware calls this operating model Governed Autonomy: automating high-volume, repeatable work while keeping oversight for finance teams. AI actions remain logged, traceable and defensible, allowing organizations to increase autonomy without giving up control.

The report's AI Decision Rate provides a second lens: whether AI can be trusted to make those decisions successfully. Among best-in-class organizations, 96.5% of AI-driven coding and approval-routing decisions are completed correctly without human intervention, compared with 89.4% across the network. Together, the measures show both how much of the finance process can run autonomously and how reliably AI can execute the decisions that make that autonomy possible.

Hidden control gaps emerge in production data

According to the report, 1.4% of invoices across the network are flagged as potential fraud or duplicates and pulled for manual review before posting, compared with 0.05% among best-in-class organizations, or a 1.35-point difference. Lower rates indicate stronger upfront controls, with fewer invoices requiring a second look before they can move through the lifecycle.

Together, the findings show why the strongest finance organizations advance autonomy and control together, allowing AI to operate at scale within defined guardrails while keeping decisions traceable, auditable, and accountable.

Donna Wilczek, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Basware, added:

"This is what Governed Autonomy looks like in practice. Best-in-class organizations aren't choosing between automation and control. As AI transforms finance, that kind of visibility is critical to knowing where to automate, where to increase trust around AI, and where to keep people in control. That's the model every finance team should be building toward."

Finance performance increasingly extends beyond AP efficiency

The data also connects invoice operations to broader CFO priorities. Best-in-class organizations pay 92% of invoices on or before their due date, versus 81.8% on average, a 10.2-point difference with implications for supplier relationships and working capital management.

Compliance is becoming another measurable component of operational performance as governments expand e-invoicing mandates globally. Best-in-class organizations receive 99.7% of their invoice volume through a single, centralized compliance platform. The report's Global Compliance Coverage metric measures how consolidated an enterprise's approach to invoicing compliance is, rather than simply how many markets it operates in. Consolidating compliance reduces the complexity and risk burden created by managing multiple local systems, vendors, and government connections.

The Basware Finance Performance Report is an ongoing program built on the Basware network dataset. The 2026 report is its inaugural publication, with new data produced each February and August, and regular spotlights covering specific themes, industries, and emerging metrics. Basware will continue to track how the network moves and where performance gaps close over time.

Methodology

The report is based on production data from the Basware network, which includes more than 2.5 billion invoices processed across 6,500 enterprise customers in over 190 countries, representing more than $10 trillion in combined spend (US dollars). Unless otherwise stated, figures are calculated using a volume-weighted cohort meeting defined invoice-volume, activity and data-completeness thresholds, representing approximately 92% of total network invoice volume. The analysis evaluates 10 key measures spanning invoice automation, AI-driven decision-making, payment performance, matching, procurement compliance, fraud and duplicate exposure, e-invoicing and global operational complexity. Best-in-class results represent the average performance of the top 5% of qualifying customers for each individual metric, with the composition of that group varying by measure.

About Basware

Basware is Invoice Lifecycle Management. One platform, four outcomes CFOs can rely on: Governed Autonomy, Continuous Compliance, Financial Integrity, Enterprise Control. Our platform governs your entire AP process end-to-end, across every country, every ERP, every supplier. Built on 40+ years of industry firsts and trusted by 6,500+ customers worldwide, including DHL, Heineken, and NBC Universal Media. Now it all just happens.

SOURCE Basware